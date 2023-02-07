Manila is the 'most loving' capital city â€” study

Manila is the 'most loving' capital city — study

MANILA, Philippines — Manila was found to be the capital city that says the term "I love you" the most online, according to a study, making it the "most loving" capital city in the world.

Word search tool Crossword-Solver collected a sample of geotagged tweets posted in countries and respective cities around the world with any variation of "Love you," similar terms of endearment, and the heart emoji. The sample excluded duplicate tweets.

Crossword-Solver was able to collect around 15 million tweets and calculate the proportion of "loving" tweets per 100,000 (100K) people overall "to determine which location was more loving than others."

Manila's final tally was 1,246 loving tweets for every 100,000 people, just ahead of the 1,224 per 100K individuals in Guatemala City.

The capital cities list also included Angola's Luanda, Indonesia's Jakarta, Mexico's Mexico City, Colombia's Bogotá and Algeria's Algiers.

A previous Gallup study found that 93% of people in the Philippines experience a widespread feeling of love on a daily basis, which is 23% higher than the world average.

For non-capital cities, the top spots were nabbed by Bolivia's Cochabamba, another Guatemalan city, Villa Nueva, Honduras' San Pedro Sula (the largest non-capital city in Central America) and Alegeria's second-largest city, Oran.

Guatemala, however, is the most loving country at 2,217 loving tweets per 100K people, with only Honduras joining with a tweet average above 2,000 per 100K people; Bolivia, South Korea and Algeria rounded up the Top 5.

Meanwhile, the least loving country was Ireland with just 134 tweets per 100K people, followed by Finland, Kenya, the Netherlands and Sweden.

