'TNT' contestant proposes to girlfriend on 'It's Showtime' stage

Davao City's Ralph Angelo Merced was being interviewed by Vice Ganda when he said that she has a girlfriend.

MANILA, Philippines — A "Tawag ng Tanghalan" contestant proposed to his girlfriend on live TV in "It's Showtime" on Monday.

Vice then asked Ralph's girlfriend Noreen on stage.

“Ano ang gusto mo sabihin sa kaniya?” Vice Ganda asked Ralph.

“Gusto ko sabihin sa buong mundo kung gaano kita kamahal. Kahit ano’ng mangyari, ikaw at ikaw pa rin ang pipiliin ko araw-araw. Ikaw lang,” he said.

“Ito na ‘yung chance siguro na na yayain ka,” he added.

Ralph then popped the question.

“Alam mo naman na mahal na mahal kita. Ayoko mawala ka sa buhay ko. Ikaw ‘yung bumuo sa akin noong walang-wala ako, noong wasak na wasak ako. Binago mo ang buhay ko,” he said.

“Will you marry me?”

A tearful Noreen answered "Yes."

“Hindi ko ini-expect na mangyayari ‘to, as in,” she added. — Video from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

