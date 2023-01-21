^

Bowling, mini-golf, escape rooms among most popular first date ideas

Kristofer Purnell
January 21, 2023 | 3:42pm
Bowling, mini-golf, escape rooms among most popular first date ideas
MANILA, Philippines — Taking someone out for a game of bowling or miniature golf has been found to be the most popular activities to do on a first date.

Dating app Dua analyzed Google searches worldwide for the most popular activities paired with the keywords “near me," with further insights added by resident relationship expert Valon Asani.

Bowling was the runaway winner with search volume of 1.64 million, more than thrice the volume of second-placed mini-golf.

Asani noted there is a good cause behind old-fashioned bowling being the top pick. Apart from being fun and laid back, bowling alleys have great food and a lively atmosphere which — combined with some honest sportsmanship — make a great recipe for success.

As for mini-golf, which has a competitiveness of its own, Asani suggested having a nice dinner afterwards to show the other party there is effort behind planning.

Escape rooms was third at 483,000 search volume. The relationship expert pointed out that besides showing off some intellectual skills, survival instincts and intuition, this is an activity for those not afraid to be locked in a room with their first date for a while.

Just 1,000 searches behind escape rooms was visiting an aquarium, followed by going to an arcade, visiting the zoo and exploring a museum.

Surprisingly, karaoke only figured at No. 8 with a search volume of 291,000. 

Asani also suggested simpler activities like going on a picnic, eating in a nice restaurant, or even just a long walk.

