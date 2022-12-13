Stripes Run returns: Join McDonaldâ€™s run for reading on December 18!

Stripes Run returns: Join McDonald’s run for reading on December 18!

With a variety of race categories for kids and adults alike, the return of Stripes Run will not only give friends and families a bonding activity but will also allow them to participate in a good cause.

MANILA, Philippines — After the last few years of restricted gatherings, this year, McDonald’s is once again inviting children, teens and adults to get together and run for reading at the McDonald’s Stripes Run on December 18.

Since 2009, McDonald’s has been committed to its advocacy of helping improve children’s literacy. Through the previously annual Stripes Run, McDonald’s raised funds for its charity of choice Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and its Read to Learn program.

In partnership with the Department of Education, Ronald McDonald Read to Learn is a beginning reading program that aims to improve the literacy skills of Grades 1 and 2 public school students by providing reading materials to supplement their learning.

This year, through the 11th Stripes Run, McDonald’s pledges to donate P1 million to the Read to Learn program. With this support, McDonald’s looks to give even more Filipino students the basic reading skills they’ll need to build their educational foundation.

The McDonald’s Stripes Run 2022 will be on December 18 (Sunday) from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at the McKinley West Open Parking, Taguig City. With seven race categories to choose from, participants of all ages and running experience are sure to find the category fit for them.

Aside from supporting Filipino children’s literacy, registration to Stripes Run will also give participants a race kit with a Stripes Run race shirt, race map, race bib, food (Sausage McMuffin & Regular Coffee) and a finisher’s token that can be claimed on the day of the run.

Upon successful registration through the site, participants can claim their race kits from select McDonald’s stores or at the Stripes Run venue itself.

Don’t miss out on a chance to spend time with loved ones and run for reading through McDonald’s Stripes Run!

To register for the Stripes Run, go to mcdostripesrun.com.ph, and follow McDonald’s Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to know all the latest updates.