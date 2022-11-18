Merry Magical Christmas! Ortigas Land brightens the holiday nights with daily light spectacles

MANILA, Philippines – Enjoy a Merry Magical Christmas with Ortigas Land!

Visit Capitol Commons and Ortigas East for Christmas Light Spectacles that will bring moments of love and laughter from Nov. 4, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023.

Head over to Capitol Commons, Pasig City to experience the Illuminated Path daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m and enjoy the Christmas Food Bazaar from Fridays to Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Walk through Ortigas East, Pasig City to marvel at the award-winning Christmas Street Light Musical Tunnel daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m and enjoy the Christmas Food Bazaar from Thursdays to Sundays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Visit the Capitol Commons and Ortigas East Facebook pages for more details! #MerryMagicalAtCapitolCommons #MerryMagicalAtOrtigasEast