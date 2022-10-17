It's GCash Birthday week! Score bigger rewards and exciting deals for every transaction

Over 240 million worth of vouchers worth to be given away for seven days starting today!

MANILA, Philippines — Mark your calendars because GCash is once again celebrating its birthday, and it's going to be a big one! From October 17 to 23, you're invited to join in the #ReadySetGBirthday festivities with bigger rewards and exciting deals everyday.

This year, the #GBirthday2022 celebration is going to be voucher-tastic, treating everyone to seven days of thrilling vouchers worth over 240 million to get the best out of every transaction!

And don’t forget to stay on the lookout for exclusive freebies and limited time offers from top GCash partners that will only be made available during birthday week.

Here’s a sneak preview of all the exciting deals you can look forward to at this year’s GCash Birthday:

1. Citibank Credit Card: Discount this October

Apply for a Citi Credit Card and get 8% discount on an iPhone 14 purchase plus get P1,000 GCash eGC via giftaway, as long as you make your first spend within 60 days.

2. Freebies with Citibank Personal Loan Card

Avail a Citi Personal Loan and get as much as P5,000 GCash eGC via giftaway.

3. Zalora Voucher Discounts

Zalora is giving away vouchers up to 2.5 million worth! For a minimum spend of P2,000, enjoy 25% off when you pay online via GCash.

4. Load Voucher from Globe at Home Broadband

Get P15 Load Voucher when you buy GoEXTRA129 Load via GCash. Valid until January 31, 2023.

5. Voucher discounts with Globe Home Prepaid Wifi Device purchase

Purchase a Home Prepaid Wifi device via GLife, get a voucher worth P150!

6. Voucher Discount from Globe Prepaid

Get P15 Load Voucher when you buy GoEXTRA129 Load via GCash. Voucher is valid until January 31, 2023.

7. Voucher Discount from TM

Buy Load EZ90 Doble Freebie and receive P10 Buy Load voucher, daily cap of 15k vouchers.

8. Voucher Discount from Smart

Get P10 or P15 Load Voucher when you load PowerAll 99 and 149!

9. Pancake House: Buy One, Take One Freebie

Buy One, Get One on 2pcs. Classic Pancakes when you pay using GCash.

10. Bo’s Coffee: Buy One, Take One Freebie

Buy 1 any Large Beverage from Espresso and Froccino Category and get one small drip coffee for Free when you pay via GCash QR code.

11. Zing: Get additional points when you Scan to Pay or Pay Online

Get 100 Zing Points, minimum spend P1,000, one time. For succeeding transactions, get 10 Zing Points, minimum spend P1,000 when you Pay with GCash with Linked Zing Account to GCash in Ayala Malls.

Get Ayala Mall GC worth P100, with a minimum spend of P1,000 when you check out with GCash on ZingMall.

During GCash Birthday week, you can also get extra treats from GCash when you take part in GCash’s Referral Program! Refer one user a day and you’ll instantly receive a voucher worth P70.

Meanwhile, your referral will also receive P200 when they successfully register their mobile number to GCash.

All new users will also receive a P200 voucher for their first Scan to Pay transaction and another P200 for their first online purchase with GCash.

GCash takes convenience to another level with its many uses that allow you to progress financially and reach your financial goals.

You can use GCash to send money, buy load, pay bills, or shop within the app with GLife and you can be rewarded instantly! You can also tap the A+ Rewards mini app on GCash to discover daily deals, special offers, and exclusive freebies and rewards.

You can also find an array of financial services on the GCash app that provide you with pay later options while still earning you more rewards as you use them! GCredit is a credit line that provides qualified users with another payment source for your purchases that you can pay later.

GCash also has a lending feature that qualifies users for a loan with GLoans, with personal plans that you can use to pay bills or shop online, while GGives offers light and flexible instalment plans that can fit your budget and can be used for online payments, online purchases and even offline via Pay QR.

Find more exciting offers from October 17 to 23 by visiting the GCash website. Download the GCash app today on the AppStore or Google Play Store.