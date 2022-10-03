Sharon Cuneta asks fans not to feel bad about Hermes Korea after she was denied entry

MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta today added a postscript to her original Instagram post regarding her recent trip to South Korea.

She called on her fans not to feel bad about her experience being denied entry into a branch of Hermes in Seoul.

"P.S. Don’t feel bad about Hermes not letting me in! Lots, if not all name-brand stores even in the U.S. allow a certain number of people in at a time - sometimes 10 lang, while the others wait in line outside of the store. Lots also ask you to make an appointment. Covid measures nila yan so okay lang," Sharon wrote.

The actress was in South Korea with her husband, former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan and their children, Frankie, Miel and Miguel, for a vacation. She uploaded her travel vlogs on her YouTube channel.

"Sayang lang talaga belt lang naman ang balak ko eh kaya ayoko pumapasok sa ibang stores na 'di ko plano puntahan ang dami kong nakikita eh!" she added.

In her latest vlog, she mentioned about her experience being turned away from a branch of Hermes in South Korea's capital. She only wanted to buy a belt from the French store. It trended over the weekend.

