UNBOXING: Philippines' first deluxe â€˜Monopolyâ€™ board game

UNBOXING: Philippines' first deluxe ‘Monopoly’ board game

Putting a Filipino flavor to the classic game, Solaire released two versions of the Solaire Monopoly Board: Classic, which is a bespoke rendition of the classic board game, and the Deluxe, the Philippines’ first-ever monopoly board made with faux leather and premium wood material.

Score 1 of the 50 deluxe edition until supplies last!

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino board game enthusiasts and collectors can now get their hands on another limited edition Monopoly board game.

From Solaire Resort & Casino in collaboration with Hasbro, comes Solaire Monopoly, the first Philippine-based edition of the iconic board game from an integrated resort.

Not to mention, the deluxe version, apart from its unique look, is totally a collector’s must-have as there are only 50 of these limited-edition set!

To give you a sneak peek, Philstar.com unboxed a Solaire Monopoly board and here's what you'll find inside.

A tour around Solaire

Solaire Monopoly deluxe board Solaire Monopoly standard board The five-time Forbes Travel Guide five-star-rated Sky Tower is the most expensive property on the monopoly board. < >

The game celebrates the best of everything Solaire has to offer, including its premier gaming, entertainment facilities and world-class hotel experiences.

It also puts spotlight on the integrated resort’s amenities and facilities, such as its well-loved restaurants like Fresh, Oasis and Red Lantern. It even features Solaire Pool, Bay Lounge, Finestra and The Theatre.

Landmarks like Solaire's famous bars Baccarat Room and Bar, and Dragon Bar are all also on the board, along with the Bay Tower, Sky Tower and Solaire Club.

The prices of properties increase as you move clockwise around the board, placing the Main Lobby as the most affordable property at 60 monopoly dollars while topping the price list at 400 monopoly dollars is no other than the five-time Forbes Travel Guide five-star-rated Sky Tower!

Philippines in the spotlight

This Philippine-based edition of Monopoly will not be complete without including the world-renowned tourist spots in the country.

Skipped your summer travel plans this year? Worry not! In the Solaire Monopoly board, players don’t just get to tour around the Philippines’ well-loved destinations but even own them!

Keep your eyes on the Bohol, Boracay, Cebu and Palawan properties—for only 200 Monopoly dollars each.

Proudly-Pinoy tokens

The deluxe edition of Solaire Monopoly also features customized player tokens that speak Pinoy pride! Whether you want to travel through a boat or riding on a land animal, there are many ways to tour around the Solaire Monopoly board.

Players can pick up any of the five unique and iconic Filipino-themed game tokens—Tarsier, Jeepney, Lechon, Kalabaw and Vinta—to travel with you as you land on different spots in Solaire and the Philippines.

Plus, making the deluxe edition even extra special is the gold finishing in all its tokens, giving you that luxurious and elegant feel that Solaire is always known for.

The deluxe edition also includes a gold-finished Vespa scooter token, while the classic version carries traditional tokens.

Solaire Monopoly cash, chance and community chest cards

Bankrupt your opponents and bask in the glory of being a multi-property owner in Solaire Monopoly by picking up Chance and Community Chest cards that all bear the iconic Solaire logo.

And because money makes the world go round in this board game, Solaire wouldn't miss the chance to customize and print its name in the Monopoly Dollars you would use to buy some desirable properties and expand your wealth.

A one-of-a-kind Solaire experience

With its long list of feats that placed its name in the league of longstanding integrated resorts, Solaire has achieved another first in the release of Solaire Monopoly.

This first-of-its-kind product brings the elegant atmosphere of Solaire in Manila to you. It’s an ode to the unique quality of life at the integrated resort, from its attention to detail and its personal touches to the resort's unparalleled hospitality and excellence.

Take a piece of Solaire and enjoy the Solaire experience in this board game!

Collectors and players can get their hands on the two newest Filipino Monopoly boards. The classic version of Solaire Monopoly is now available at the Solaire Boutique and Solaire’s member-only promo Solaire Bonanza until supplies last. The deluxe version is only available via Daily Fortune Scratch promotions for Solaire Rewards members.

For more information, visit https://www. solaireresort.com.