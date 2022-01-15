



















































 
























On the Radar


Former youth leader is first Filipino elected to a city council seat in New England




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 15, 2022 | 1:22pm
 





Former youth leader is first Filipino elected to a city council seat in New England
Former youth leader Constantino Alinsug, seated first from left, joins other elected city council officials of Lyn, Massachusetts.
Released/Philippine Consulate General, New York




MANILA, Philippines — Former youth leader Constantino Alinsug became the first Filipino to be elected to a city council seat in New England. 


The Philippine Consulate General in New York said that Alisug was sworn in January after winning his bid for a seat in the City Council of Lynn, Massachusetts, in elections held in November. He represents Ward 3 in the city, located 15 minutes north of Boston.


“Your feat is worthy of commendation as you are one of a few Filipinos who have been successful in their political aspirations here in the United States,” Consul General Elmer G. Cato said in a letter of congratulations sent to Alinsug.


“We are confident that you will do exceptionally well in the Council,” the consul general added. “May your election serve as an inspiration for other kababayan,” he added. 


Alinsug, who is a community worker and LGBT rights advocate, is also the first openly gay political candidate to make it to the city council. He previously served as Commissioner of the Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth.


She follows the footsteps of other family members from the Philippines who entered politics. His great-great grandfather, grandmother, and father served as councilors of the municipality of Consolacion in Cebu.


Alinsug was also among the founding leaders of the National Youth Commission of the Philippines and had served in the staff of former President Fidel Ramos and his nephew, Ranjit Shahani. He migrated to the United States two decades ago and settled in New England.


 
















 



