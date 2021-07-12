







































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
'OK na': Netizens answer Boy Abunda's hard question for Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate
TV host Boy Abunda asking a Binibining Pilipinas candidate a hard question
BPCI via YouTube, screenshot

                     

                        

                           
'OK na': Netizens answer Boy Abunda's hard question for Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 4:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Boy Abunda trended online after his hard question asked at the Question & Answer portion of the 57th Binibining Pilipinas held at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum early today.



Boy asked Iloilo’s Karen Laurrie Mendoza: “When it is okay not to be okay and when is it not okay to be not okay?”

   
   


“You know, sometimes, it's hard to move on especially that if we lost our loved ones, when we're depressed when we have anxiety, but most of all, when we want to move forward in life. You know, my favorite saying in a movie Disney, ‘Inside Out,’ is embrace your sadness because in embracing your sadness you will feel happiness afterwards,” the Iloilo representative answered. 



Related: FULL TEXT: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Q&A segment



Social media gave birth to memes to Boy’s questions, with some saying that it was the hardest question ever asked in a pageant. 



 






 



Some said that Boy should have answered his own question. 



 






 



Other Twitter users said that his last remaining brain cell died after hearing Boy's question. 



 






 



Another Twitter user said that he's okay until Boy asked the question.

 




                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      HOST BOY ABUNDA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'OK na': Netizens answer Boy Abunda's hard question for Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
'OK na': Netizens answer Boy Abunda's hard question for Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya TV host Boy Abunda trended online after his hard question asked at the Question & Answer portion of the 57th Binibining...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Woman proposes to boyfriend of 8 years, goes viral on social media
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Woman proposes to boyfriend of 8 years, goes viral on social media


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A surprise birthday celebration turned into a surprise wedding proposal in Isabela and has been trending on social media...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to be Wu: Pinoy math genius spills secrets
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
How to be Wu: Pinoy math genius spills secrets


                              

                                                                  By Charlie Mae Perez |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
To speak on behalf of those who are struggling to pass in their Mathematics subject, “sana all” – but do...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 11-year-old boy graduates with summa cum laude in Physics
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
11-year-old boy graduates with summa cum laude in Physics


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
An 11-year-old boy from Belgium graduated summa cum laude from college, earning a Bachelor's degree in Physics and becoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Someone from the Philippines could become $113 million richer this Wednesday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Someone from the Philippines could become $113 million richer this Wednesday


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The American Powerball lottery currently offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $113 million USD. Amazingly, the winner...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 7-Eleven's Birthday Sale has over 250 items at 50% off, deals for as low as P7
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
7-Eleven's Birthday Sale has over 250 items at 50% off, deals for as low as P7


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The #711Day celebrations stay true to 7-Eleven’s commitment to providing convenience and accessibility to all its customers...

                                                         


      

         

            
On the Radar
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with