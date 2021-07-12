'OK na': Netizens answer Boy Abunda's hard question for Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Boy Abunda trended online after his hard question asked at the Question & Answer portion of the 57th Binibining Pilipinas held at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum early today.

Boy asked Iloilo’s Karen Laurrie Mendoza: “When it is okay not to be okay and when is it not okay to be not okay?”

“You know, sometimes, it's hard to move on especially that if we lost our loved ones, when we're depressed when we have anxiety, but most of all, when we want to move forward in life. You know, my favorite saying in a movie Disney, ‘Inside Out,’ is embrace your sadness because in embracing your sadness you will feel happiness afterwards,” the Iloilo representative answered.

Social media gave birth to memes to Boy’s questions, with some saying that it was the hardest question ever asked in a pageant.

Tito Boy Abunda: When is it okay to be okay? When is it not okay to be not okay?



me:



#BinibiningPilipinas2021 #BbPilipinas #BinibiningPilipinas #BbPilipinas2021 pic.twitter.com/Wxom69A5gC — RBeach ?????????????‍???? RV: BLIH, LOM & GoldenBlood (@rbiiii03) July 11, 2021

Some said that Boy should have answered his own question.

Petition for Tito Boy to answer his own question. #BinibiningPilipinas2021 — Cellphone ni Akira ???????? (@Kelly_aces) July 11, 2021

Other Twitter users said that his last remaining brain cell died after hearing Boy's question.

Tito boy: When is it okay not to be okay? And when is it not okay to be not okay?

My last remaining brain cell:#BinibiningPilipinas2021 pic.twitter.com/DHsfiop4yE — BBboi. (@Kiyannooo) July 11, 2021

Another Twitter user said that he's okay until Boy asked the question.

