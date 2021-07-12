Masbate scientist wins Binibining Pilipinas 2021 top crown

MANILA, Philippines — Hannah Arnold, a forensic scientist from Masbate, won the top crown at the just concluded 57th edition of the annual Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

She bested 33 other hopefuls, including frontrunners and favorites who did not land in the Top 6. She was also named Jag Denim Queen, adding an extra P50,000 in cash, and another P50,000 in Jag products to her half-a-million management contract from Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), among several other prize packages.

Cavite's Samantha Panlilio won the Bb. Pilipinas-Grand Internation crown. Receiving her crown from Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International 2019 Andrea Abesamis and Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo, Panlilio is, coincidentally, the third Samantha to win this title. That she is Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil's favorite Binibini has a lot in store for the University of California-Irvine graduate. As the third Samantha to win the national crown, she could, finally, bring home the golden crown to the Philippines.

Surprise winner for the evening was Cinderella Faye Obeñita of Cagayan de Oro City. The eloquent entrant from Misamis Oriental aced the final Q&A to win the Bb. Pilipinas-Intercontinental title. Obeñita was the winner of the online poll which secured her spot in the semi-final round. In the statement round she confidently said that ".No virus could kill individual and collective dreams."

Pageant veteran Maureen Montagne of San Pedro, Batangas won the Binibining Pilipinas-Globe title. Crowned by Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Mae Bautista, fans and supporters are hoping she would do a better showing than Rowena Lucero who finished fourth runner-up last year. She may bring the country's second crown after Ann Colis won our first crown in 2015.

Like Arnold, Panlilio, Obeñita and Montagne will each receive a P500,000 management contract from BPCI, as well as bevies of prize packages from corporate sponsors.

Early favorite Gabrielle Basiano of Eastern Samar won 1st runner-up. The Borongan City lass also won Best in Evening Gown. She wore a dramatic topaz-hued pearl-and-gem encrusted creation with a hair mesh cowl. Basiano also won Miss Cream Silk, which gave her an ambassadorship contract and a year's supply of products; as well as Miss Ever Bilena, giving her an additional P 50K in cash, and P 50K in products. Basiano also received a P250,000 management contract from BPCI.

Meiji Cruz of Valenzuela City won 2nd runner-up. She also won the Best in Swimsuit award. Cruz received a Php 200K management contract from BPCI.

The other girls who made it to the Top 13 were:

Patricia Mariah Garcia,who also won as the Face of Binibini (Most Photogenic), receiving a P25,000 cash prize and a state-of-the-art Fuji camera;

Francesca Taruc of Angeles Pampanga, who won as Binibining Pilipinas Araneta City, receiving a P100,000 management contract from BPCI, as well as being named Miss Silka, receiving an additional P50,000 in cash and P50,000 in products;

Karen Laurie Mendoza of Iloilo City, who also won as Miss Pizza But, receiving P50,000 in cash and P50,000 in gift certificates;

Graciella Lehmann of Oriental Mindoro;

Jashmin Dimaculangan of Albay; and

Honey Cartasano of Rizal.

The night's other award recipients were:

Leslie Ann Ticaro of Tagum City, who was voted by her co-candidates as Miss Friendship

Bianca Louise Marcelo of Bocaue, Bulacan won Miss Talent

sports enthusiast Alexandra Faith Garcia of Olongapo won as Miss World Balance, receiving P50,000 in cash and P30,000 worth of products

Micca Rizal of Agoncillo, Batangas was named Manila Bulletin's Readers Choice, receiving P100,000 and a year's subscription

Ma. Erika Ruth Quin of Nueva Ecija was voted Best National Costume in an online poll.

The pageant started with a production number of the girls, dancing to the tune of the new Binibini anthem, and wearing identically-cut bright dresses of chartreuse, canary yellow and vermillion. During the swimsuit round, the semifinalists wore swimsuits created through the collaboration of Domz Ramos (DR Swim) and Mak Tumang. A third of the girls wore marbled-printed monokinis with tangerine trains, another third wore bikinis with golden piping details, while the rest wore bathing suits with a gilded bodice detail.

During the evening gown competition, the girls sashayed to Zack Tabudlo's hit single "Binibini," while Darren Espanto crooned "Together We Fight" prior to the coronation rites.

This year's selection committee was comprised of fashion designer Rajo Laurel, newscaster Pinky Webb, Novotel Manila's general manager Maria Garcia, Ever Bilena founder Jocedo Sy, actor and animal rights advocate Enrique Gil, Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, actress and children's rights advocate Liza Soberano, and Department of Tourism spokesperson Benito Bengzon Jr., as chairman of the panel of judges.

If Arnold becomes lucky with her journey in the forthcoming Miss International pageant, she will join other lucky Filipinas who have worn the Miss International crown: Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Mimelanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Kylie Versoza (2016).

Ably hosted by the all-female tandem of Miss Universe 2018 and Miss Grand International first runner-up Nicole Cordoves, the close to three-hour extravaganza was beamed lived simultaneously from the Araneta Coliseum through the A2Z Kapamilya Channel, iWant TFC and the Metro Channel, as well as in the livestream of the Binibining Pilipinas channels on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

