Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winners
Binibining Pilipinas via YouTube, screenshot
FULL LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winners, highlights
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 12:39am
MANILA, Philippines — The new set of beauty queens that will represent the country in international pageants were crowned earlier at the 57th edition of Binibining Pilipinas at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum. They are:
- Masbate’s Hannah Arnold won the Binibining Pilipinas International title
- Cavite’s Samantha Panlilio got the Binibining Grand International crown
- Cagayan de Oro’s Cinderella Obenita bagged Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental
- Batangas’ Maureen Montagne won Binibining Pilipinas Globe
- Eastern Samar’s Gabrielle Basiano is the 1st runner-up
- Valenzuela’s Meiji Cruz is the 2nd runner-up
Completing the Top 13 were:
- Manila’s Patrizia Garcia
- Iloilo’s Karen Mendoza
- Oriental Mindoro’s Graciella Lehmann
- Angeles, Pampanga’s Francesca Taruc
- Albay’s Jashmin Dimaculangan
- Quezon Province’s Patricia Babista
- Rizal’s Honey Cartasano
For the special awards, the following are the winners:
- Batangas’ Maureen Montagne won as Miss Creamsilk
- Valenzuela’s Meiji Cruz won Best in Swimsuit
- Eastern Samar’s Gabrielle Basiano bagged Best in Long Gown
- Pampanga’s Francesca Taruc is Binibining Araneta City, the pageant's first
Other special awards given were:
- Nueva Ecija’s Ma. Ruth Erika Quin won the Best in National Costume
- Davao’s Leslie Anne Ticaro bagged Most Friendly
- Bocaue’s Bianca Marcelo won Best in Talent
- Manila’s Patricia Garcia got the Face of Binibini award
- Angeles, Pampanga’s Francesca Taruc won Miss Alagang Silka
- Masbate’s Hannah Arnold bagged Jag Denim Queen
- Olongapo’s Alexandra Garcia won Miss World Balance
- Batangas’ Maureen Montagne got the Miss Ever Bilena award
- Iloilo’s Karen Mendoza won Miss Pizza Hut
- Batangas’ Mica Rosal bagged Manila Bulletin Reader’s Choice Award
This year’s panel of judges included:
- Fashion designer Rajo Laurel
- Broadcaster Pinky Webb
- Maria Garcia, Novotel GM
- Dioceldo Sy, Ever Bilena CEO
- Enrique Gil, actor
- Kylie Verzosa, Miss International 2016
- Liza Soberano, actress
- Benito Bengzon Jr., Tourism undersecretary and spokesperson
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended