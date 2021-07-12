




































































 




   

   









FULL LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winners, highlights
Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winners
FULL LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winners, highlights

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2021 - 12:39am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The new set of beauty queens that will represent the country in international pageants were crowned earlier at the 57th edition of Binibining Pilipinas at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum. They are:



    
	
  • Masbate’s Hannah Arnold won the Binibining Pilipinas International title
  • Cavite’s Samantha Panlilio got the Binibining Grand International crown 
  • Cagayan de Oro’s Cinderella Obenita bagged Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental
  • Batangas’ Maureen Montagne won Binibining Pilipinas Globe
  • Eastern Samar’s Gabrielle Basiano is the 1st runner-up
  • Valenzuela’s Meiji Cruz is the 2nd runner-up  
Completing the Top 13 were:



    
	
  • Manila’s Patrizia Garcia 
  • Iloilo’s Karen Mendoza
  • Oriental Mindoro’s Graciella Lehmann
  • Angeles, Pampanga’s Francesca Taruc
  • Albay’s Jashmin Dimaculangan
  • Quezon Province’s Patricia Babista
  • Rizal’s Honey Cartasano 
For the special awards, the following are the winners:



    
	
  • Batangas’ Maureen Montagne won as Miss Creamsilk
  • Valenzuela’s Meiji Cruz won Best in Swimsuit
  • Eastern Samar’s Gabrielle Basiano bagged Best in Long Gown
  • Pampanga’s Francesca Taruc is Binibining Araneta City, the pageant's first
Other special awards given were:



    
	
  • Nueva Ecija’s Ma. Ruth Erika Quin won the Best in National Costume
  • Davao’s Leslie Anne Ticaro bagged Most Friendly
  • Bocaue’s Bianca Marcelo won Best in Talent
  • Manila’s Patricia Garcia got the Face of Binibini award
  • Angeles, Pampanga’s Francesca Taruc won Miss Alagang Silka
  • Masbate’s Hannah Arnold bagged Jag Denim Queen 
  • Olongapo’s Alexandra Garcia won Miss World Balance
  • Batangas’ Maureen Montagne got the Miss Ever Bilena award
  • Iloilo’s Karen Mendoza won Miss Pizza Hut
  • Batangas’ Mica Rosal bagged Manila Bulletin Reader’s Choice Award
This year’s panel of judges included:



    
	
  • Fashion designer Rajo Laurel
  • Broadcaster Pinky Webb
  • Maria Garcia, Novotel GM
  • Dioceldo Sy, Ever Bilena CEO
  • Enrique Gil, actor
  • Kylie Verzosa, Miss International 2016
  • Liza Soberano, actress
  • Benito Bengzon Jr., Tourism undersecretary and spokesperson
