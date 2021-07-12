FULL LIST: Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winners, highlights

MANILA, Philippines — The new set of beauty queens that will represent the country in international pageants were crowned earlier at the 57th edition of Binibining Pilipinas at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum. They are:

Masbate’s Hannah Arnold won the Binibining Pilipinas International title

Cavite’s Samantha Panlilio got the Binibining Grand International crown

Cagayan de Oro’s Cinderella Obenita bagged Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental

Batangas’ Maureen Montagne won Binibining Pilipinas Globe

Eastern Samar’s Gabrielle Basiano is the 1st runner-up

Valenzuela’s Meiji Cruz is the 2nd runner-up

Completing the Top 13 were:

Manila’s Patrizia Garcia

Iloilo’s Karen Mendoza

Oriental Mindoro’s Graciella Lehmann

Angeles, Pampanga’s Francesca Taruc

Albay’s Jashmin Dimaculangan

Quezon Province’s Patricia Babista

Rizal’s Honey Cartasano

For the special awards, the following are the winners:

Batangas’ Maureen Montagne won as Miss Creamsilk

Valenzuela’s Meiji Cruz won Best in Swimsuit

Eastern Samar’s Gabrielle Basiano bagged Best in Long Gown

Pampanga’s Francesca Taruc is Binibining Araneta City, the pageant's first

Other special awards given were:

Nueva Ecija’s Ma. Ruth Erika Quin won the Best in National Costume

Davao’s Leslie Anne Ticaro bagged Most Friendly

Bocaue’s Bianca Marcelo won Best in Talent

Manila’s Patricia Garcia got the Face of Binibini award

Angeles, Pampanga’s Francesca Taruc won Miss Alagang Silka

Masbate’s Hannah Arnold bagged Jag Denim Queen

Olongapo’s Alexandra Garcia won Miss World Balance

Batangas’ Maureen Montagne got the Miss Ever Bilena award

Iloilo’s Karen Mendoza won Miss Pizza Hut

Batangas’ Mica Rosal bagged Manila Bulletin Reader’s Choice Award

This year’s panel of judges included: