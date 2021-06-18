FIl-Am rapper, scientist honored in San Francisco for COVID-19 efforts

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino-American scientist and rapper was honored by San Francisco Immigrant Commission, along with the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs, for youth leadership amid the pandemic.

Rapper and biotech scientist Ruby Ibarra was given the Youth Leadership award after her company worked on COVID-19 test kits and vaccines.

Ruby's music sheds light on the pressing issues facing immigrant community.

“When I think of the word ‘immigrant’ I think of the people who undeniably built this country but I also recognize that a lot of work needs to be done from continuing to dismantle systemic racism to address the growing violence and attacks on the Asian American community to protecting children who continue to be separated from their families because of certain systems in place,” Ruby told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

“Progress is not made through barriers or walls. Progress is done by uplifting each other and ensuring that people are able to fulfill their potential. This is for the immigrants in our community. This is for the dreamers. This is for us. No one is illegal. We belong here and we’ve been here. Thank you very much,” she added.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed thanked all immigrants for their sacrifices and contributions during the pandemic.

“Immigrants were on the frontlines of this pandemic serving as essential workers in health care, food, service and as teachers and educators risking their lives to keep our city running throughout this past year. But they are also more importantly on the frontlines of our recovery,” he said.