Hero Filipino nurse honored in UK for rescuing Muslim child

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino nurse while on quarantine rescued a child who was experiencing seizures at an apartment in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Henry Murillo, 35, arrived in the UK last June 7. Since he came from Armenia, an amber list country, he had to undergo a 10-day home quarantine.

On June 11, as he was just coming back to his apartment from his morning coffee at around 8:30 a.m. when he saw a child lying on the floor.

“Actually nakikita ko na ‘yung tatay sa labas, napansin ko parang hindi siya mapakali, tinataas-taas niya ‘yung shirt niya. Pagpasok ko, nakita ko siya nakasalampak siya sa sahig tapos may bata. Tapos ‘yung nanay nasa gilid lang siya, umiiyak," he told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

Henry, who previously worked as a COVID-19 response nurse in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), noticed that the kid and the parents were Muslims. He immediately asked the family what was happening because the boy, who was about two to three years old, was already pale.

The father seemed hesitant at first, but upon introducing that he is a registered Filipino nurse, he let Henry assist his child.

“Ang una kong ginagwa, in-assess ko ‘yung bata. Pagkahawak ko sa kanya, mainit tapos parang unconscious,” said Henry.

While he was attending to the child, the father was already in contact with the paramedics.

He then turned the child into a side-lying position, tapped his back, and learned that the child was breathing.

“Sa assessment ko, mataas ‘yung lagnat so most likely seizure kasi nakita ko ‘yung paa nung bata, ni-si-stretch niya. So tama ‘yung hinala ko, nag-si-seizure siya. Once kasi na nag-seizure, kapag ‘yung dila umatras, pwede siyang makabara sa paghinga ng bata,” he said.

When the child was placed in a normal position, he ran to call his wife, Marijoe Murillo, 32, and Marie Acop, 33, both of whom are also Filipino nurses, to help him give aid to the unconscious child.

Marijoe and Marie brought blanket to cover the child, while Henry kept on tapping the back of him. When Henry heard the toddler cry, he felt relieved as it meant that the child was already back in his consciousness.

A few minutes after, the emergency personnel arrived and he let them handle the situation.

“Sobrang nagpapasalamat sa’kin ‘yung tatay, thank you siya nang thank you. Ang sabi ko, it’s not a probelm kasi para sa akin, it’s my job, ito ang sinumpaan ko,” he said.

As a Filipino, Henry takes pride in what he and his fellow kababayans have done. Apart from being featured at a local newspaper in Leicester, he was also recognized in the Filipino nurse community in the UK, which has given him positive feedback.

“Nakaka-proud lang as a Filipino. Sa dami ng immigrant dito, maraming expatriates, so syempre kapag sinabi mong Pilipino, kilala tayo rito bilang masipag!"

While he is overwhelmed by the praises he has been receiving, he pointed out that: “It doesn’t matter kung anong religion mo, anong race mo, White ka man o Black, o Asian. As long as alam mong may maitutulong ka, why not help other people?”

He, along with his wife and friend, is still on their home quarantine. They will start their training to work in care homes after they finish their quarantine.