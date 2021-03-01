Racist attack vs BTS not the first nor last, say Asians whoâ€™ve had enough

Racist attack vs BTS not the first nor last, say Asians who’ve had enough

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities like Korean pop sensation BTS and Chinese-American basketball player Jeremy Lin are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to systemic racism experienced by Asians, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BTS and Jeremy were recently compared on separate occasions to the coronavirus.

These high-profile case studies are just famous examples of how Asians are discriminated against or even become the victims of hate crime as they are associated with a disease that has infected over 113.46 million and killed 2.52 million worldwide as of Monday.

The United States-based Stop AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) Hate, a leading coalition documenting and addressing anti-Asian hate and discrimination during the COVID-19 pandemic, received over 2,808 firsthand accounts of anti-Asian hate between March 19, 2020 and December 31 the same year.

Asians and AAPI, as well as their allies, are finally putting their foot down.

The hashtags #NoToRacistMedia, #StopAsianHate and #AsiansAreHuman trended Monday with over 100,000 tweets each as online users educated each other about the magnitude of the situation.

its disturbing how racism against poc is ignored continously stop normalizing it, no one deserves to be treated inhumanely so please use your platform and speak about racism asians/poc face, stop tolerating behaviours like that.#StopAsianHate #NOtoracistMedia#NOSilence — ????????Carter??? (@ughhtan) March 1, 2021

Posts encouraged individuals to use their platforms, big or small, to speak out and make a change.

Celebrities and prominent organizations even helped to raise awareness on the issue.

Please help my people be safe. Please care about what’s happening to us. There has been an astronomical rise in hate crimes against Asians/AAPI since the pandemic was weaponized against us. We need help. ???????????????????????? #StopAsianHate #StopAAPIHate #ProtectOurElders // art: @danadrewdles pic.twitter.com/QCqBRMrDiM — O M (@oliviamunn) February 28, 2021

“These recent incidents are stark reminders that urgent action must be taken to protect our AAPI community from hate, discrimination and violence,” Stop AAPI Hate co-founders Manjusha Kulkarni, Cynthia Choi and Russell Jeung said in a statement.

“It is up to all of us — businesses, the government, and community partners — to come together and immediately support victims and families affected by these incidents, and work together to create long-lasting solutions that empower our communities with resources, support and education.”