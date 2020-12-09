EuroMillions jackpot worth P11.6 billion up for grabs

MANILA, Philippines — The record-breaking EuroMillions Superdraw €200 million jackpot has yet to be won.

There is a good chance that the Superdraw jackpot will be won in the EuroMillions draw Tuesday, Dec. 8 2020. Amazingly, you could win the €200 million prize (P11.6 billion) from the comfort of your home in the Philippines. And when you play EuroMillions, you’ll also get a chance to win €1 million in an exciting Spanish raffle draw.

EuroMillions, the biggest lottery in Europe, launched its latest Superdraw series on Nov. 20 2020, with a boosted jackpot of €130 million. With no jackpot winners in that draw, or in the following four draws, EuroMillions made history.

The EuroMillions jackpot is historic because it’s the first time the lottery reached its jackpot cap of €200 million. The jackpot cap was raised in February, but EuroMillions has never previously offered this prize.

According to EuroMillions rules, the jackpot prize can remain at the capped €200 million amount for four consecutive draws. If still not won, the fifth and final draw will become a "Must Be Won" draw. If there is no jackpot winner once again, the entire prize will roll down to be distributed among the winners of the next highest prize tier.

Excess prize money in the Superdraw series is already rolling down to players with partial matches in their tickets. In the last draw, six very lucky winners from across Europe each won a boosted €1,385,679 prize after matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

With a historic €200 million jackpot, and boosted secondary prizes, now is the best time to play the EuroMillions Superdraw.

Here’s how you could play to win the Superdraw jackpot from Philippines

Participation in the Superdraw is open to residents of the Philippines who can try their luck by playing EuroMillions online.

If you live in the Philippines and want to play the EuroMillions Superdraw, simply open an account at theLotter.com. Buying a Superdraw lottery ticket online is as simple as buying one in person. All you need to do is select five numbers from a 1-50 range, plus two additional numbers known as “Lucky Stars”, from a 1-12 range.

TheLotter will purchase official EuroMillions lottery tickets on your behalf and keep them secure until the draw. If you are lucky enough to win, theLotter will transfer your prize money to you commission-free. This means the entire jackpot prize could be yours (less taxes, where applicable). Even if your ticket only partially matches the numbers drawn, you could still win prizes in one of EuroMillions’ 12 secondary prize divisions.

Play EuroMillions and get an extra chance at winning €1 million!

All players participating in the EuroMillions lottery at theLotter automatically have a chance of becoming a millionaire in the Spanish bi-weekly El Millón (The Million) raffle.

When you play EuroMillions, a nine-digit alphanumeric code is printed at the bottom of each ticket you purchase. If your code matches the code drawn in the raffle, you win the €1 million prize.

Will someone from the Philippines make history in the next draw, winning the EuroMillions record-breaking jackpot of €200 million? Will it be you? One thing is certain. If you don’t play the game, you won’t win the jackpot.

For more information on playing the Superdraw this week, please visit theLotter.com.