Beyond the hype: Customers talk about Lazada's biggest one-day sale

MANILA, Philippines — In 2013, Lazada made its first 11.11 debut in the Philippines. The inaugural event gave consumers access to exclusive deals for an entire month. By 2018, that month-long event had evolved into the biggest one-day sale of the year.

Lazada’s 11.11 Shopping Festival has become an online shopping craze, keeping Filipino consumers excited for massive discounts and exclusive deals. It has become a part of consumer lifestyle as they seek entertainment through various Shoppertainment initiatives such as LazGames and LazLive livestream shows on the platform.

So, what makes Lazada’s 11.11 Shopping Festival so hyped?

Shopping festival for Filipinos

Since Lazada’s first-ever 11.11, the number of shoppers and sellers have grown by an average of five times year-on-year. The app’s growth in adoption by consumers is driven by the industry-leading tech innovations that Lazada has been able to launch over the past years: search-image function, in-app games, and livestreaming.

Photo Release This upcoming sale, Gennise Leybag plans to shop for supplies for himself, his family and his business.

“I’ve been an avid 11.11 shopper since its Online Revolution sale back in 2016, and a lot has changed since. Lazada offered new in-app games and features such as Shake It, Balloon Pop, LazGames, Price Slash, Guess It, and many more, that us consumers can enjoy and take advantage of to win vouchers and earn coins. In this upcoming 11.11 sale, I’ll be purchasing items for my family including household suppliers, printer for our business, furniture, vitamins, as well as bond paper for my sister who is a teacher,” entrepreneur Gennise Leybag said.

For most, this one-day sale is something they look forward to, as they can shop from an enhanced assortment on the platform and snag deals at the lowest possible price.

“I started shopping at Lazada's 11.11 sale last 2016. I love shopping during 11.11 because I can avail of my needs and favorite items at a discounted price. I have already added to cart a lot of Christmas gifts not just for myself, but for my family and friends as well. 11.11 sale is really the best day to buy Christmas gifts and decorations,” shared student John Raven Ramos.

“For someone like me who lives far from the city, Lazada has really made it convenient for me to shop for the things I like and need. Every year I make sure to really shop during Lazada’s 11.11 sale, I would usually save throughout the year so I can really splurge during 11.11. Because why not? A lot of products are on sale plus I can really shop for gifts for my family in time for Christmas,” seasonal online seller Vergie Golandrina shared.

Items such as the Korean style square pants, high waist jeans, Samsung Galaxy M31 Smartphone, Tala by Kyla University Series Collection, and plain jogger pants are appearing to be the popular items added to cart by customers ahead of Lazada’s biggest one-day sale. In addition, more than 2.5 million customers were already able to collect free shipping vouchers on the app.

Photo Release John Raven Ramos wants to do his early Christmas shopping during Lazada's biggest one-day sale.

What’s new this year?

This year, as the annual shopping festival steps into its eighth edition, on top of the best-value deals and free shipping, Lazada will deliver non-stop happiness through a myriad of initiatives for a fun, interactive, and entertaining experience for shoppers.

A star-studded Super Show will be staged on November 10, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. and livestreamed on the Lazada app via LazLive. It will also be broadcasted on Cinema One, Kapamilya Channel, and GMA 7, where over P11 million worth of vouchers will be given away from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. during Lazada’s Super Voucher Giveaway Pre-Show.

Additionally, more than P5 million worth of vouchers and a brand-new Honda City will be given away during Lazada’s 11.11 Super Show from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.

What’s more, consumers can also play Lazada’s newest in-app game called Happy Bounce, where they control a "Kitty" avatar by swiping left and right in order to collect Lazada coins and brand vouchers.

If you are on a tight budget but still want to snag great deals—fret no more! This 11.11, you can apply for a loan from our financing partners such as Billease, Tendopay, and Pera247.

This means you can still score the best shopping deals and pay later and with a 0% interest rate. Simply visit lzd.co/loans to apply for a loan before Lazada’s biggest one-day sale, so that you can have a seamless and convenient shopping experience on November 11.

Photo Release For Vergie Golandrina, the Lazada 11.11 Sale is a time to splurge.

Want to find the perfect gift for your loved ones for the holidays, or simply want to let them know they are in your thoughts?

At Lazada, there is something for everyone! Check out the newly onboarded brands across Fashion, Electronics, Beauty, Lazada Fresh, Groceries, Books, and Digital Goods such as HASK, Cold Storage Seafood, CDO Foodstore, Polo Ralph Lauren, Viva Books Publishing, Hanabishi and KonsultaMD.

Don’t miss out on Lazada’s Biggest One-Day Sale. Start setting your alarms and adding to cart as early as now!

