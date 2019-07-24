NEW ON NETFLIX
The fundraiser and one-night-only concert will follow the story of Mr. C's life to honor his 40 years in the music industry. Proceeds of the concert will go to SSC Manila HS 95, Inc. to support various charities
Photo Release
All-star cast gathers for fundraising concert in honor of Maestro Ryan Cayabyab
(The Philippine Star) - July 24, 2019 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines — “MaestroRy: A Tribute to Ryan Cayabyab” comes to the Theatre at Solaire on August 31. The event is a major fundraiser for the high school Silver Jubilarians of St. Scholastica’s College (SSC) Manila.

The one-night only concert, which will follow the story of Mr. C’s life, will feature performances by artists across all ages to honor his 40 years in the music industry.

Icons such as Kuh Ledesma, Basil Valdes and Celeste Legaspi and even The Smokey Mountain pioneer members Jeffrey Hidalgo and Tony Lambino, join forces with contemporary hit-makers Morissette, Autotelic, IV of Spades, Urbandub and many more.

Audience can expect an unforgettable night featuring the best of Philippine music with renditions of Mr. C's classic compositions such as “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika”, “Paraiso,” and “Tuwing Umuulan” to name but a few.

Hosted by Billy Crawford, MaestroRy will be directed by Paolo Valenciano with musical direction by Mel Villena and the special participation of Mr. C himself.

Proceeds of the concert will go to SSC Manila HS 95, Inc. to support various charities including St. Scholastica’s Mission Hospital in Pambuan, Northern Samar; “Tuluyan ni San Benito,” a shelter and education/livelihood program for homeless families; the SSC Night Secondary School for economically challenged girls and women; the "Child of a Scholastican” Scholarship; and St. Benedict’s Home for retired Benedictine sisters in Marikina.

"This tribute concert to Mr. C is a fitting collaboration by the industry's finest to honor the National Artist for Music," says Garlic Garcia, head writer of the show and speaking on behalf of SSC Manila HS ’95. 

"It also reflects Batch '95's lifelong commitment to uplifting the lives of our less fortunate brothers and sisters by providing health care and opportunities for education and livelihood, as well as our wish to give back our school," Garcia said.

Proceeds will also help to fund SSC Manila’s “One Vision 2020” grand homecoming event in February.

Tickets for MaestroRy are now available at Ticketworld outlets and are priced from P2,000 to P10,000 (inclusive of cocktails for VVIP section).

 

For sponsorship or media inquiries, please contact Jill Elicano-Tan at j.elicano.tan@gmail.com or 0917-8565455.

