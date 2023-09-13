La Jolla takes bold steps toward green vision

MANILA, Philippines — Bataan-based La Jolla Luxury Beach Resort has continuously taken a visionary stride toward sustainability this 2023 and widened its initiative in the years to come.

This property, nestled between the sea and the mountain in the western tip of the peninsula, has been investing in green projects that not only benefit the community and the environment but also create unique experiences for its guests.

Through these initiatives, La Jolla aims to redefine the luxury experience, proving that sustainability and opulence can harmoniously co-exist.

“Becoming a champion for sustainability is not just a choice but our responsibility to our community and the environment,” hotel general manager Bollie Bolton says. “We take pride in being a driving force toward a greener and more sustainable tomorrow.”

Going green

Every year, La Jolla invites guests to experience their Pawikan Day, a conservation effort by setting free newly hatched sea turtles into the vast ocean, protecting and preserving six endangered sea turtle species found across the globe.

Aside from its love to the planet, they also demonstrate their undeniable love for the community by giving back through actively supporting nearby communities including sustainable food donations, eco-friendly clean-up drives and annual Christmas benefits.

Addressing the critical issue of waste management, the hotel has implemented innovative practices to reduce, reuse and recycle. By working with local waste management facilities and promoting responsible consumption among guests, the hotel is making strides toward a zero-waste environment.

The resort is also operating its own sewage treatment plant and actively working toward the establishment of a water refilling station to minimize the usage of single-use bottled water plastics, thereby promoting an eco-friendlier approach to hydration.

La Jolla is love

The brand’s love for its guests is also shown by providing exceptional service the moment you set foot in its lobby. More so, La Jolla wants you to celebrate personal love by holding your wedding celebrations on their charming grounds.

Boasting unparalleled architecture and sweeping views of clear waters, La Jolla’s interior and outdoor event spaces complement each other to create a superb ambiance suited for significant life occasions like weddings, birthday gatherings, family reunions, team buildings and more.

Aside from its 84 well-decorated rooms featuring a tropical vibe, a newly-constructed building boasts new well-appointed guest rooms, around 45sqm to 82sqm in size and feature modern aesthetic touches with a tropical vibe.

All rooms on the second floor offer a loft-type of accommodation that creates an elevated nook accessed by a wooden staircase.

Guests can also take advantage of the property’s well-thought-of amenities including a villa pool, a lagoon-inspired pool, an infinity pool, amphitheater, fitness gym, wellness spa, indoor game room, KTV room, indoor and outdoor play areas, cabanas, basketball court, tennis court, team building grounds, ATV trail, archery field, bicycle and pedal kart routes.

Water sports activities in the resort also feature banana boat, pedal boat, paddle board, kayak, jetski and speed boat.

For inquiries and reservations, please visit www.lajollaph.com. You may also call (0920) 552-9570 or (0939) 921-8681. Email [email protected]. Stay updated by following @lajollaph on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

La Jolla Luxury Beach Resort is located at KM.154, Banawang in Bagac, Bataan.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by La Jolla Luxury Beach Resort. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

