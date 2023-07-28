Fancy a luxury golf course home? Here are 5 things to love at Golf Ridge in Filinvest Mimosa+ Clark

Golf Ridge Private Estate is a luxury residential golf community inside Filinvest Mimosa+ located within the thriving Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

MANILA, Philippines — In recent years, it has been observed that families and businessmen are now searching for vacation homes with abundant greens and open spaces. It makes great sense that most of them choose golf communities where every day can feel like an exhilarating vacation.

Who can say no to an idyllic country club lifestyle where you can play your favorite game any day of the week while still being in proximity to Metro Manila? A home where the grass is greener—literally and figuratively—Filigree, the brand portfolio behind established top-end real estate developments in Alabang, Metro Manila, welcomes you to Golf Ridge Private Estate in Filinvest Mimosa+ Clark, Pampanga.

Gold Ridge, a luxury residential golf community offers low-density, mid-rise condominium with generous cuts of one- to three-bedroom units, ranging from 60 sqm to 252 sqm. On top of everything else, most of the units have their own balcony so you can always wake up to the refreshing view of endless greens.

Already visualizing afternoons of tea before tee? Here are more reasons to love Golf Ridge:

1. At the heart of an emerging cosmopolitan metropolis

Live the idyllic country club lifestyle at Filinvest Mimosa+ Clark.

You will find Golf Ridge inside Filinvest Mimosa+, a leisure estate that encompasses a vast 201-hectare expanse, graced by the beauty of majestic Central Luzon mountains, century-old lush trees and a well-maintained landscape.

Situated in a coveted position that ensures effortless accessibility and convenience for travelers, this destination is located within the thriving Clark Freeport Zone, merely a few hours' drive from Manila.

Little by little, Clark is significantly helping decongest and ease the pressure in Metro Manila and expand opportunities toward the north.

It’s no secret why the special economic zone is fast becoming a go-to place for local and global clientele, as it houses the Clark International Airport, as well as world-class hotels, high-end establishments and multinational companies. Not to forget the integral heritage of Pampanga, front lined by its sumptuous cuisine and unique traditions and tourist spots.

2. Experiencing luxury with functional space

A landscape masterpiece designed by AECOM Singapore PTE, Ltd. offers a sensory journey, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces.

This residential golf community boasts an exclusive selection of exquisitely crafted homes. To achieve this, Filigree has partnered with world-class design giants such as Leandro V. Locsin Partners, AECOM Singapore, BUDJI+ROYAL Architecture+Design, and Hirsch Bedner Associates, making it truly a residential masterpiece.

Golf Ridge presents an exceptional contemporary design skillfully executed by the globally acclaimed Leandro V. Locsin Partners. This architectural masterpiece offers a sensory journey, seamlessly merging the indoor and outdoor spaces to create a delightful interplay of abundant natural light, invigorating views and improved indoor air quality.

Additionally, AECOM Singapore crafted the landscape design and shared a common objective with the highly sought-after interior design team BUDJI+ROYAL Architecture+Design.

Together, they provide a seamless living experience for the residents by preserving existing trees and integrating them into the overall master plan. This not only enhances the aesthetics but also offers residents the opportunity to enjoy activities such as a refreshing morning run within the property grounds.

Meanwhile, Hirsch Bedner Associates expertly designed the model unit, featuring an open layout that seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining area and living room. This thoughtful arrangement allows for the free flow of natural light, creating a harmonious connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces giving a brighter room and an airy feel.

Golf Ridge’s model unit features an open layout that creates a continuous flow between the kitchen, dining area and living room.

3. Thoughtfully curated country club facilities

Living right beside the 18-hole golf course Mimosa Plus Golf Course, future residents are assured of a distinguished lifestyle that integrates luxury, golf and nature’s beauty. This proximity to a golf course also brings impeccable and breathtaking views of rolling fairways, its glistening lakes and water features, and the silhouette of Mt. Arayat and beyond.

Other perks of country club living here are the access to various recreational amenities within the residential complex—the infinity pool, green walkable spaces, outdoor lounge, fitness centers, biking trails, private drop-off, game room and more—all within walking distance from the condo units.

Golf Ridge seeks to strengthen the residents’ personal health and well-being while providing an exceptional level of service.

Experience integrated living at Golf Ridge, where existing trees are thoughtfully preserved and naturally merged with the overall master plan.

4. An idyllic retreat steps away from your doorstep

Refined indulgence and enchanting natural surroundings await Golf Ridge residents. Its location, Filinvest Mimosa+, is renowned for its captivating charm featuring lush green landscapes while being home to a wide array of facilities for amusement and relaxation.

The Mimosa Plus Golf Course features two championship courses to choose from and play in—Acacia Lakeview and the newly renovated Mountainview.

RELATED: How this iconic golf course in Clark, Pampanga is shifting to more green practices

It’s not all about playing rounds of golf here on weekends, though. Even up to par—pun intended—is the Mimosa Entertainment Quarter, a Mimosa Filinvest Lifemalls that is expected to be the center for shopping, dining, events and relaxed exploration.

It will be home to some of the best retail stores and restaurants amid a nature-inspired and al fresco setting.

To accommodate large crowds for remarkable activities and events that are yet to happen in Central Luzon, Filinvest Mimosa+ has also blue-printed recreational facilities such as Events Grounds and Events Pavilion.

5. A favorable prospect for business possibilities

As Clark emerges as the upcoming economic center of Luzon, due to its enhanced road infrastructure and the growing number of flights at Clark International Airport, it has attracted numerous multinational companies, aviation ventures and tourism activities.

These developments present both residents and investors with ample opportunities to foster business growth and expansion.

WorkPlus, an office campus within Filinvest Mimosa+ where Golf Ridge is located, is designed to offer investors and entrepreneurs a strategic site for business. It will be home to six mid-rise buildings with fiber optic facilities, podium and ground-level parking, and a retail area on the ground floor.

Golf Ridge itself has a strong capital appreciation, making it appealing not only to the end-users but also to those who want it to be an investment.

The allure of living in a well-designed community with access to a championship golf course in a strategic and enviable location ultimately increases the desirability of a property. Good thing, Golf Ridge checks in all the boxes, indeed fostering a lifestyle of distinction and fulfillment.

Looking forward to a country club living in Clark, Pampanga? Enjoy life in full swing at Golf Ridge.

To know more, visit golfridge.com.ph. Visit its showroom at Filinvest Mimosa+ Clark.