Bed of roses: Kinds of mattresses to know for better sleep

MANILA, Philippines — Studies show that people spend about a third of their lives sleeping, so it’s important to be comfortable while taking a nap.

Apart from pillows, a bed mattress is one of the most important things to have to make sure one gets the comfortable sleep we all want.

Our Home recently held a Sleep Exhibit in SM Mall of Asia, aiming to offer solutions for a quality sleep.

"It is time to make a serious investment in our sleep — from the way we relax to the quality of our mattress and give ourselves the luxury we deserve," a representative for the brand told Philstar.com.

Many of the store's premium mattresses are sanitized, which keeps the mattresses clean, hypoallergenic, and effectively protected against growth of bacteria, odor, mildew and dust mites.

Here are some kinds of mattresses to choose from, designed to address different posture and movement disturbance concerns, or whether you are a back or side sleeper:

Senso Memory Frost

This mattress from Uratex provides an instant and long-lasting cooling comfort and relief while absorbing and regulating body heat. Its body molding softness is designed to give a cooling sleep sensation as its memory foam conforms to the shape of the body to provide comfort and relieve pressure points.

Touch Viscoluxe Memory Mattress

Also from Uratex, it provides comfort through Smart Reflex pocket springs that cleverly adjust to the body’s every move. Its Senso Memory foam conforms to the shape of the body, distributes weight evenly and alleviates pressure points. Trusted and approved by the Philippine Orthopedic Association, its mattress cover is made from Tencel that regulates moisture and body temperature.

Pocketed Spring Mattress

This 14- inch thick mattress from Salem is a firm hybrid mattress that includes a 1500-count pocketed spring system, ideal for relieving back pain. It also has euro top composed of layers of 7- zo convolute latex and 100 natural latex that gives a unique balance of comfort with proper support for the spine.

Manhattan Mattress

Also from Salem, this pocketed spring, no-turn medium firm mattress is designed to promote a comfortable night’s rest.

Tempsmart II

The use of environmentally friendly material Hairlok from natural horse hair gives this mattress superb air circulation that regulates body temperature, dissipates moisture and helps improve sleeping comfort. It has natural latex, ideal for distributing pressure over its Pocketed Posture Springs.

Majestic Comfort Mattress

Made with Dunlopillo’s 100% natural latex made from rubber tree sap, it provides the perfect base for a soft and comfortable sleep. It also has a 5 Zone Individual Pocketed Spring System that offers variable support for different parts of your body: head, shoulders, lower back, thighs, and feet. This helps ensure proper spinal alignment.

Bed Queen Anne Mattress

This firm mattress from Ambassador uses Orthopedic High Profile Bonnel Spring with Layers of High Density Foam. Its knit ticking cover is sanitized for constant protection against bacteria, dust mites and allergens and has stain repellent features.

Iposture Mattress

Using King Koil Pocketed Coil Comfort Technology, this Iposture mattress offers comfort, firmness and posture support and allows individual movement in perfect harmony with the body contours, while minimizing partner disturbances. It’s also built to address the needs of patients who are experiencing back-related problems due to improper spine support while sleeping.

Using chiro-zone, a scientifically-engineered sleeping system, three individual support zones are incorporated into the comfort layers. This relieves pressure to the essential areas of the body for fatigue recovery.

