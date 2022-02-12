



















































 
























Modern Living


Celebrating Tess and Roi




OH YES IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
February 12, 2022
 





Celebrating Tess and Roi
Celebrator Roi Phillips, host Cocoy Cordoba, and celebrant Tess Castro
STAR/ File




Ever the affable and reliable friend, Cocoy Cordoba hosted a fun double birthday celebration in honor of Tess Castro and Roi Phillips at his elegant home in Ayala Alabang, Muntinlupa City.


Attended by their longtime friends from the business and social sectors, the celebration was a reunion of sorts for this group of friends who have not seen and caught up with each other in a while.


The celebrants and their guests enjoyed a sumptuous array of dishes as well as laughter and meaningful conversations. Many happy returns, Tess and Roi, and thank you for a wonderful evening, Cocoy!


 




 











 



