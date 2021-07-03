







































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
25 years of unrivaled artistry
Hoseki visionary founder Faico is an unmatched artist, as he also creates exceptional sculpture masterpieces, including “An Everlasting Romance.”

                     

                        

                           
25 years of unrivaled artistry

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           OH YES, ITâ€™S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - July 3, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
Premier jewelry salon Hoseki has made a name for itself in the local jewelry industry for creating one-of-a-kind and exquisite jewelry art pieces for 25 years. Its visionary founder Faico — chosen as one of the 17 Best Designers in the World — continues to offer exceptional jewelry art that are impeccably handcrafted to perfection.



He is joined by business partner, chief creative officer and fellow artistic genius Knoi Esmane, who holds 13 international jewelry design competition wins under his belt as well as a certified pearl specialist trained by the Cultured Pearl Association of America, Inc. (CPAA).



Their combined passion, remarkable skills and love for jewelry made Hoseki one of the country’s topnotch jewelry salons that showcase world-class craftsmanship with intricate, opulent and extraordinary jewelry designs. Every jewelry art piece is guaranteed unique and goes through a detailed design process, from well-thought-out conceptualization to skillful execution by talented Filipino artisans. The company’s young and promising designers are constantly being trained to become experts in producing quality designs fit for many generations, thus broadening Hoseki’s market.



With the aim of encouraging creative individuals to pursue a career in jewelry design, Hoseki plans to start a design school, which had a test run in the last part of 2019 to the early part of 2020, with some of their own employees as their first students having the privilege of being mentored by Faico and Knoi.



All of Hoseki’s stunning jewelry art pieces are 100 percent Philippine-made, proving the company’s firm belief in and support of the skills and talents of Filipino artisans.




 



* * *



You may email me at jjlitton@indanet.com. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FAICO
                                                      JEWELRY
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 25 years of unrivaled artistry
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
25 years of unrivaled artistry


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Premier jewelry salon Hoseki has made a name for itself in the local jewelry industry for creating one-of-a-kind and exquisite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shop for furniture &mdash; from your home
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Shop for furniture — from your home


                              

                                                                  By Lai S. Reyes |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Now that our homes have taken on many roles office, school, gym, restaurant, refuge making our living spaces as comfortable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Have a blast with Oppo
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Have a blast with Oppo


                              

                                                                  By Kathy Moran |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
It is interesting to learn that Oppo, in partnership with Mineski Philippines, recently launched the mini mobile game Oppo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Del Rosario Law at 44
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Del Rosario Law at 44


                              

                                                                  By Johnny Litton |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
An organization, no matter how well-designed, is only as good as the people who lead and work in it. This is why co-managing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to find &lsquo;hidden gems&rsquo; in local travel this summer
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
28 days ago

                              
                              
How to find ‘hidden gems’ in local travel this summer


                              

                                                                  By Scott Garceau |
                                 28 days ago                              


                                                            
Summer’s here, the lockdown is partially lifted, so what’s the hottest travel destination for Filipinos who have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Home as we know it in a post-COVID world
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
39 days ago

                              
                              
Home as we know it in a post-COVID world


                              

                                 39 days ago                              


                                                            
As the various lockdowns have widely precipitated the “work from home” and “shelter in place” phenomena,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Modern Living
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with