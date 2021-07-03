25 years of unrivaled artistry

Premier jewelry salon Hoseki has made a name for itself in the local jewelry industry for creating one-of-a-kind and exquisite jewelry art pieces for 25 years. Its visionary founder Faico — chosen as one of the 17 Best Designers in the World — continues to offer exceptional jewelry art that are impeccably handcrafted to perfection.

He is joined by business partner, chief creative officer and fellow artistic genius Knoi Esmane, who holds 13 international jewelry design competition wins under his belt as well as a certified pearl specialist trained by the Cultured Pearl Association of America, Inc. (CPAA).

Their combined passion, remarkable skills and love for jewelry made Hoseki one of the country’s topnotch jewelry salons that showcase world-class craftsmanship with intricate, opulent and extraordinary jewelry designs. Every jewelry art piece is guaranteed unique and goes through a detailed design process, from well-thought-out conceptualization to skillful execution by talented Filipino artisans. The company’s young and promising designers are constantly being trained to become experts in producing quality designs fit for many generations, thus broadening Hoseki’s market.

With the aim of encouraging creative individuals to pursue a career in jewelry design, Hoseki plans to start a design school, which had a test run in the last part of 2019 to the early part of 2020, with some of their own employees as their first students having the privilege of being mentored by Faico and Knoi.

All of Hoseki’s stunning jewelry art pieces are 100 percent Philippine-made, proving the company’s firm belief in and support of the skills and talents of Filipino artisans.

* * *

You may email me at jjlitton@indanet.com. Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.