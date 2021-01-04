Smells like 2021 spirit: Steps to make your own scent sachets

MANILA, Philippines — Scents have been used for various reasons for centuries, tracing as far back as the ancient peoples of Egypt, China and Greece.

The hieroglyphs of Egypt would often have drawings of priests using incense during rituals which often involve animals as sacrifice. It is believed that this was to mask the smell of blood. They also believed that by burning incense, they will be able to reach their gods.

Aromatics were also used in ancient China, especially in religious ceremonies. Scholars also used scents that they believed would help them focus on their studies. The Greeks made perfumes using resins, herbs and mixing oils.

The Industrial Revolution made it possible for scents to be mass-produced either as perfumes, air freshners or aromatics for the home.

Lately, more and more people have been customizing their own favorite scents thanks to the Internet, where do-it-yourself (DIY) tutorials abound. There’s nothing better than smelling your own unique scent — with the scent that you like and probably remind you of fond memories.

“Scent is a personal thing,” Mia Launchengco remarked.

Lauchengco is the proprietor behind So True Naturals, a company whose roots dates back to 2007. It all started when she had to find the mildest soap for her daughter who has sensitive skin. Her research showed that the mildest soap available in the market was called castile soap, made from purely olive oil. Unfortunately for her, she could not find one then. So, she went on making her own castile soap. In 2011, she formally created her own skincare brand.

These days, she conducts various kinds of workshops, including soap-making and scented sachets, the latter she said has become the most favorite of her offerings.

Like your favorite bottle of perfume, a scented sachet can also be carried anywhere you go. It is even better as it is relatively smaller.

“Scented sachets make living nicer. It also makes me happy to carry them around with me. I put it in my bags and drawers,” she shared during a recent workshop conducted in collaboration with personal care label Sanicare. Her company and the maker of home and hygiene products formalized their partnership in conducting her series of workshops.

She said it is easy to make your own scent just by using fabric that will function as the sachet, fragrance oil, Epsom salt, whisk, fiber filler, a tablespoon and Sanicare wipes and facial tissues.

It is ideal to use fabric as sachet as it is more earth-friendly. You can recycle it as a trinket bag after use. Epsom salt absorbs the fragrance oil while the wipes and facial tissues help keep your work station and hands and face as neat and tidy as possible.

Here are the steps: