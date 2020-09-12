COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Of gratitude and friendship
St. Peter Life Plan Inc. chairman Dr. Mildred Vitangcol
Of gratitude and friendship
OH YES, IT'S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - September 12, 2020 - 12:00am

My recent birthday celebration was truly one for the books. I never imagined that I would ever celebrate online, without the physical presence of friends that are nearest and dearest to my heart. It is truly a different world now — one that is teaching my heart to be ever grateful for life’s simple blessings and joys.

I am privileged to have spent much time with captains of industry, who have eventually become great friends. During my online birthday via Zoom, these wonderful people took time out of their busy schedules to celebrate with me in the most creative way this socially distanced world could allow.

My friends, St. Peter Life Plan Inc. chairman Dr. Mildred Vitangcol, Eni Alba, Grace Gobing and Nini Layug, led the opening with a prayer. I was then surprised with a flashback of segments from my former TV show, Oh No, It’s Johnny! as well as clips of concert king Martin Nievera serenading me during my past birthday parties.

This year, my guests and I were entertained by American Idol 10th-season finalist Thia Megia, young pianist Sebastian Lim, the lovely and talented Sunshine Cruz and violinist John Lesaca. This unorthodox yet unforgettable birthday reminded me that my social circle has not only grown and expanded through generations, unhindered by age or stature, but has evolved into relationships with those I can truly call my closest and dearest friends and has made me appreciate my family even more.

It is true that many are suffering and going through this devastating time, but while we are all experiencing our own set of challenges, may we always remember the little blessings in life and let these delightful and comforting thoughts help us endure and overcome our fear of the unknown. To my dearest friends, colleagues, and my family who made this birthday memorable, thank you once again! Together we will persevere and overcome.

