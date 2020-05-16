Where is your sanctuary during lockdown?

Heart Evangelista

My attic has a little area where I can put plants and see the sky. It’s my little secret garden.

Glass act: Model, accessories designer and entrepreneur Tweetie De Leon-Gonzalez and her “boys,” Husky Bowie and Chow Chow Simba

Tweetie de leon- Gonzalez

I started this day with a breakfast birthday party with the girls for our friend Bea Agnir via the Houseparty app. ’Twas of course the only way to be together at this time, especially now that two of our friends live in the United States. Later in the day, I was with my two “boys,” who have made a habit of posing for me every day. They seem to be telling me I need to practice taking photos more. And they’re the only ones game to play the models’ part in this family. I stay in this part of the house mostly because it is bright and cheery and I can do some catching up on my reading. Though it is an enclosed room, the glass doors allow me to remain connected outside, regaling me with a view of calming greens, golden sunlight and a variety of birds, which have started to come for daily visits.

Surf and turf: Ana Abad-Santos, actress and VP of Advertising for Fila Philippines

Ana Abad-Santos

This space is a fave spot for me to work out in. I’ve been obsessed with staying healthy. I guess I just want to stay strong and see my son. I like it ’cause the surfboards are boarded here and they spark joy. Nowadays they’re just here to keep me company while I work out or work online. They keep me calm, reminding me of carefree days in the water and give me hope that one day we can all enjoy the sea again. Deep down, though, I’m still a city girl and look forward to going back to Manila to be reunited with my family and help our city get back on its feet.

Cats’ entertainment: An upright piano, acoustic guitar and cats are the main features of Up Dharma Down front-woman Armi Millare’s music room.

Armi Millare

The piano room is my breathing room. Here, nothing else exists but the chance to make something new or revisit an old feeling. This photo captures one early morning in the piano room/library where all the cats — Prince, Gregory Marcus and Michael Jackson — hang out.

Jane Ricafrente Breakfast champs: Bassist Buddy Zabala of the bands Cambio, Hilera and Moonstar 88 with wife, writer/baker Earnest Mangulabnan (right) and their daughter Veda

Buddy , Earnest & Veda Zabala

The breakfast nook is our favorite spot in the house during this quarantine period. While we have our own personal spaces, this is where we start the day as a family: late breakfast, cups of coffee, as well as conversations about the latest news, jokes, memes and viral videos. Since it’s adjacent to the oven, it’s been witness to several bread projects and experiments. So far, during this lockdown period, we’ve tackled milk bread, cinnamon rolls, cheese pandesal, coconut banana bread and soon, focaccia.

Playtime: Itchyworms frontman and Showtime co-host Jugs Jugueta gets quality time with his pups.

Jugs Jugueta

This is where I catch up on my reading (two-thirds of my collection of Beatles books are here), play/cuddle with our dogs Turbo, Wookiee, Pancho and Momo, and sometimes (oftentimes) do virtual cocktail nights! While my wife, Andie, works from home, I make music. We’ve never spent so much time in this space. Over the last month we’ve gotten to know our home, our dogs, and our household team.

Culinary headquarters: Chef Rob Pengson in his restaurant Beso Beso, which he’s turned into commissary Aleanza Kitchen, taking orders and cooking food fo

Rob Pengson

My fave spot is my desk at work. I can hop in the kitchen or get some documentation done. I only go home to sleep. Work and home these days are five minutes away, plus we have chef’s passes. (My staff with no COVID in their house/area are the only ones I vetted.) I leave as soon as I have my morning coffee, so I’m there from 10 to 6. I use the TV for meetings, which I love. We do physical distancing and have sanitation gear all around. We are developing 80 items as we readjust our business goals for a post-COVID world. Four brands are coming soon. I love that I can go to work in shorts. I also work out in our building’s courtyard — do some soccer wall passes, sprints, skip rope. Cooking for others and developing menus keeps me sane as I miss my boys terribly. We are building nine micro-commissaries in the next 15 months with our new business wisdom for what can happen when disaster strikes, any future pandemic hits again or supplies get low.