A Betsy Westendorp show one year in the making

There are artists, and then there are artists.

Presenting bodies of works that have evolved through time, yet have remained consistent with the DNA of the artist herself. Unwavering and unaffected by time, trend, or opinion; never pandering to qualms of fickle collectors, and always remaining true to her very heart and soul. Each work a glimpse into the world of Betsy Westendorp — an enigma, a complex character, a mystery.

Betsy Westendorp mounts a show that opens on March 7, 5 p.m., at Provenance, Shangri-La at The Fort. The show is on view until March 22.

A painting of the Tianzi Mountain

Joanna Preysler-Francisco of Provenance explains, “Betsy’s show with us had already been planned as early as November 2018, then moved to February 2019. Betsy had health matters to attend to, so talks resumed after this. And this date (March 2020) was decided upon to give ample breathing room for the May 2020 retrospective at the Metropolitan Museum, of which Provenance is also involved.”

A painting of the Taal volcano

Joanna adds, “Provenance wishes to honor the legacy and the body of work of Betsy Westendorp, and is proud to have major works (of which some are part of the artist’s collection and are not for sale) to respectfully show the artist’s range that has stayed relevant through the years.”

One look into Westendorp’s soulful eyes will give you a glimpse of her journeys through Madrid by night; her views on landscapes and seascapes; the passion burning within her frail being as she envisions atmosferografia in her mind’s eye.

'Westerndrop "Sunset" series

Yes, there are artists, and there are artists.

And then there is Betsy. The artist’s artist.

* * *

For information, call or SMS 0917-8252041 or email provenancemanila@gmail.com.