Not treating oral problem asap more expensive, causes more problems, dentist warns

MANILA, Philippines — Dental health is often overlooked in the Philippines leading to widespread issues that could easily be prevented with proper care and education, said dentist Dr. Sam Bernardo.

Social media personality Boss Toyo has teamed up with Bernardo's Awesam Smile Dental Clinic to change this narrative. Together, they aim to transform smiles and lives through community advocacy and outreach programs.

The content creator and the clinic share a vision: To improve the dental health of Filipinos, especially those in underserved communities. Through joint initiatives, they provide free dental checkups, tooth extractions and oral hygiene kits to families who might not otherwise have access to dental care. This partnership not only raises awareness but also instills the importance of maintaining oral health.

“Ang common problem talaga na nakikita ko ay hindi aware ang mga tao sa importance ng dental health. Pumupunta lang sila ng dentist kapag masakit na ang ngipin. Ngayon, kapag mas mai-spread natin ‘yung dental health education, mas male-lessen natin ‘yung dental issues. Ang isa pa sa mga parati kong sinasabi na the more na pinapatagal natin, mas pinapalala natin. Bukod sa nasisira ang ngipin, mas nagmamahal,” Bernardo said in an interview with the media recently.

Another notable initiative is the “Balik Ngiti” campaign, which focuses on providing dentures to selected beneficiaries. This campaign leverages Boss Toyo’s online platform to educate the community about the significance of dental hygiene while offering deserving individuals the opportunity to receive free dentures.

The joy and happiness expressed by beneficiaries and their families when they see individuals regain their confidence with their new dentures is truly heartwarming, underscoring the transformative impact of restoring smiles and the importance of proper dental care.

Moreover, by providing free dental services during outreach events, Boss Toyo and Awesam Smile have created positive impact on the lives of individuals.

Through their collaborative efforts, they aim not just to transform smiles; but more importantly, to change lives. Their advocacy highlights the critical need for accessible dental care and education, aiming to foster a healthier future for Filipinos.

