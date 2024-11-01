Joyce Pring, Juancho Trivino share how running changed their family

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Joyce Pring and Juancho Trivino shared their running journey as a couple.

At the recent press conference for J.CO Run, Joyce said running brought her confidence back after giving birth to two babies.

"For me as a mom, it's been the one thing that given me my confidence back. For the longest time, I felt like wala na kong time for myself, I always give myself excuses na I have two babies na, I can't train, I can't run but I realize that investing in my health pala is a form of my love for my children,” she said.

“Running, doing physical activities and focusing on my own health is also an investment in our marriage and my personal well-being,” she added.

Juancho said that running is their couple bonding and Joyce has been so supportive to him.

“I've been running for a long time already tapos napansin ko parang 'di ako nag-iimprove. I usually run for 5K lang. When I run, hanggang sa kaya ko lang. It's not supposed to be like that. There's a program that Joyce is currently following that I'm doing,” he said.

Set to take place at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds on November 10, the J.CO Run promises to be a celebration of wellness, fun, and community.

After six years of success in Indonesia, J.CO is finally bringing this event to the Philippines, emphasizing the balance between staying active, enjoying treats without guilt, and sharing moments with like-minded individuals.

Hoping to replicate the same level of success and deliver a meticulously organized race, the brand has partnered with Runrio Events Inc., a premier race organizer in the Philippines that is capable of handling thousands of runners.

Within 24 hours, registration filled up for the initial 3,000 participants. Because of the overwhelming demand, an additional 3,000 slots were opened, and were quickly filled up within just 15 minutes.

Participants can choose between 3K, 5K, and 12K distances, with the 12K added specially to commemorate the brand’s 12th anniversary.

Registered runners will receive a Race Kit that includes a running shirt, race bib number, tote bag, doughnuts, iced lemon tea, and exclusive finisher medals.

