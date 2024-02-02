Juancho Trivino, Joyce Pring break ground for new home

Juancho Triviño and Joyce Pring at the groundbreaking ceremony of their future home

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Juancho Triviño and Joyce Pring broke ground on the land where their future home will rise.

Joyce shared photos of the groundbreaking and blessing ceremony on her Instagram account with represenatives from Phillips Construction and DSNYO, who will be in charge of building the "Casa Triviño Dream Home."

The host-VJ recounted the search for a lot back when she was still carrying her and Juancho's first child Alonso Eliam, while getting in her pregnancy steps around their village stumbled upon an ideal lot.

Juancho looked the space up and found it was the ideal size and within the family's budget.

"In that moment I experienced deeply what I had known all along — trusting in the Lord for His timing and provision is the greatest comfort we have," Joyce said. "Not that we will always get what we ask for, but that God always knows what we need. Sometimes that’s a heartbreak, other times it’s a huge blessing we don’t even deserve, like these lots."

Construction of the "Casa Triviño Dream Home" begins this year.

Joyce and Juancho first met as hosts on "Unang Hirit," tying the knot in 2019 during a private ceremony and once again in 2020.

Alonso Eliam was born in 2021 while the couple's daughter Agnes Eleanor was born last year. Also last year, Joyce and Juancho renewed their vows for their fourth wedding anniversary.

