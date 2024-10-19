Heart Evangelista, Kyline Alcantara to grace breast cancer awareness event

MANILA, Philippines — A number of celebrities, beauty queens, and advocates will be present at a breast cancer awareness event hosted by cosmetics and personal care company Avon.

According to data from the World Health Organization, 2.3 milliion women were diagnosed with breast cancer leading to 670,000 deaths, and in the Philippines, the disease is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.

The most recent edition of Avon's Boob Census reported that across 7,000 women in seven countries, including the Philippines, there have been dips from the previous in women feeling confident identifying breast cancer signs (47% to 45%) and women learning breast self-checks from family (20% to 12%).

The study found that among women between the ages of 18 and 24 with a history of the disease in the family, 27% are getting tested for genetic mutations, up from 2023's 20%.

Avon is highlighting its Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities this October with the Feel Yourself Pink Parade on October 20 along Emerald Avenue in Ortigas.

Expected to be present to show solidarity for breast cancer awareness are Heart Evangelista, Kyline Alcantara, Enchong Dee, and beauty queens, including Chelsea Manalo, Ahtisa Manalo, Alexie Brooks, Tarah Valencia, and Cyrille Payumo.

The public is encouraged to take part in the parade and purchase package kits, where all proceeds go to The Philippine Cancer Society.

"Through our roadshow and the Pink Parade, we aim to inspire every woman to take ownership of her health," said Avon Philippines' Communications Head Marion Limlengco in a statement. "Early detection saves lives — it's important to know the signs, risks, and how to take action to fight breast cancer."

Breast self-checks and disease awareness can lead to early detection resulting in a 90% survival rate.

