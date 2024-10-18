Unilab brings 'Safe Schools, Safe Kids' program to more Filipinos

(From left) Atty. Jhihann Hairun Natividad, president, Ciudad Medical Zamboanga; Dr. Anton Mari Lim, DVM, OIC, Tzu Chi Foundation, Zamboanga Liaison Office; Claire Papa, head, External Affairs and Social Partnerships, Unilab Inc.; Dr. Ahmad Ameenkar Wata 3rd, RN, MN, Medical Officer III, Zamboanga City Division; Dr. Jaybee Bazaan, Dean, Ateneo de Zamboanga-College of Medicine; Dr. Jaime Kristoffer Punzalan, Executive Assistant for Special Projects, Zamboanga City Medical Center

MANILA, Philippines — Leading Philippine pharmaceutical and health care company Unilab Inc. (Unilab) is proud to announce the nationwide expansion of its Safe Schools, Safe Kids (3SK) program, an initiative that aims to create a healthier and safer learning environment for students across the Philippines by providing essential healthcare services, capacity building, and health education to public school teachers.

Through multi-stakeholder partnerships, Unilab’s 3SK program is now reaching communities in Visayas and Mindanao. These new partners include: Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center, DepEd and the Schools Division Office of Bohol; Tzu Chi Foundation, Zamboanga Liaison Office, Zamboanga City Medical Center, Ciudad Medical Zamboanga, Ateneo de Zamboanga-School of Medicine, the DepEd and the Schools Division Office of Zamboanga.

"We are excited to bring the 3SK program to our region," said Dr. Mutya Kismet Macuno, Medical Center Chief II of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center. "This initiative will greatly benefit our teachers and students, providing them with access to the healthcare services and education they need."

“We are very happy that our teachers are getting the help that they deserve. When they are healthy, then our students will learn more," added Dr. Anton Lim of the Tzu Chi Foundation, Zamboanga Liaison Office,

(From Left)Dr. Casiana P. Caberte, Schools Division Superintendent, Department of Education- Bohol; Dr. Mutya Kismet T. Macuno, Medical Center Chief II, Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center; Claire Papa, Head, External Affairs and Social Partnerships, Unilab, Inc.; Dr. Wilfreda Bongalos, Schools Division Superintendent, Schools Division Office Tagbilaran

By empowering educators with the necessary knowledge and skills, the 3SK program addresses the health challenges faced by teachers–especially those with comorbidities—so they can continue to work efficiently and, in turn, also look after the well-being of students. This initiative is part of Unilab’s Alagang Unilab advocacy, which is focused on implementing community-based programs and improving the lives of Filipinos.

“We believe that teachers play a crucial role in creating a conducive learning environment,” said Claire Papa, head, External Affairs and Social Partnerships of Unilab Inc. “By equipping them with the necessary tools, we can ensure the safety and well-being of both teachers and students.”

The 3SK program has already demonstrated its success in Quezon City, Mandaluyong City, and Navotas City in Metro Manila; San Fernando, Pampanga, through a collaboration with Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital, as well as the City Health Offices of Floridablanca, Mabalacat, San Simon and Bacolor; and Biñan City, Laguna.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Unilab is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



