Typhoon Carina update: Emergency numbers to call
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) downgraded "Carina" from a super typhoon to a typhoon last night.
As of 4 a.m. today, "Carina" was spotted 465 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Hsinchu County, Taiwan.
It has maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 250 kph, and central pressure of 960 hPa.
With "Carina" bringing heavy rains and flooding in Manila and neighboring provinces, here are the emergency hotlines you may contact.
NATIONAL HOTLINE - 911
Quezon City - 122
UNTV - 911-86-88
METRO MANILA:
San Juan City 8238-43-33
Paranaque City 8829-09-22
Muntinlupa City 8925-43-51
Valenzuela City 8292-14-05 / 0915-2598376
Makati City 8870-11-91 / 8870-14-60
Caloocan (South) 8288-77-17
Caloocan (North) 8277-28-85
Mandaluyong City 8532-21-89 / 8532-24-02
Marikina City 8646-24-36 / 8646-24-26
Pasig City 8632-00-99
Pateros 8642-51-59
Manila 8927-13-35 / 8978-53-12
Taguig City 0917-550-3727
Pasay City 833-8512 / 8551-7777
RED CROSS:
Caloocan 8366-03-80
Paranaque 836-47-90
Mandaluyong 8571-98-94 / 8986-99-52
Manila 8527-21-61/527-35-95
Makati 8403-62-67 / 8403-58-26
Quezon City 0917-854-2956
Valenzuela 8432-02-73
RIZAL PROVINCE (Region 4A):
Tanay 655-17-73 local 253
Cardona 954-97-28/0915-612-6631
Teresa 0920-972-3731
San Mateo 781-68-20
Rodriguez 531-61-06
Angono 451-17-11
Morong 212-57-41/0926-691-4281
Antipolo 234-2676/734-2470
CAVITE PROVINCE (Region 4A):
Imus (046) 471-06-29/0998-8499635
Rosario (046) 432-05-26/0917-7936767
Silang (046) 414-37-76
Dasmarinas (046) 683-09-38/513-17-66
Tagaytay (046) 483-04-46/0927-8569979
RED CROSS (Cavite Area):
Cavite City (046) 431-05-62/484-62-66
Dasmarinas (046)402-62-67/0916-2450527
BATANGAS PROVINCE (Region 4A):
Rosario (043) 311-29-35/0917-5313884
Ibaan PNP (043) 311-73-44
Lipa Red Cross (043) 740-07-68
QUEZON PROVINCE (Region 4A):
Atimonan 0956-5523686/0908-9832111
Radio Freq: 147.150 MHz
Tiaong (042) 545-91-87/0912-2226895
Radio Freq.: 146.150 mhz
PNP (042) 545-91-66 / 0999-169-08-96
Fire. (042) 545-99-00 / 0915-603-42-90
Baler 0920-594-19-06/0918-6626169
Radio Freq.: 152.020 mhz
PNP 0908-526-40-29
Fire 0919-999-83-29
BULACAN PROVINCE:
Meycauayan Bulacan (044)323-04-04 / 0915-707-7929 / 0925-707-7929
Fire - (044)228-91-67 / 0922-210-3168
PNP - 0916-582-7475
Malolos Bulacan (044)760-51-60
PNP - (044)796-24-83 / 0933-610-4327
Red Cross - (044)662-59-22
Calumpit Bulacan (044)913-72-95 / 0923-401-4305 / 0916-390-3931
PNP - 0995-966-4427 / 0933-197-8736
Fire - (044)913-72-89 / 0925-522-5237
Hagonoy Bulacan (044)793-58-11 / 0925-885-5811
Baliuag Bulacan 0917-505-7827
Norzagaray Bulacan 0916-359-0233
Sta.Maria Bulacan 0925-773-7283
Bustos Bulacan (044)761-10-98
San Miguel Bulacan (044)762-10-20 / 0995-059-5054 / 0928-187-6784
