Typhoon Carina update: Emergency numbers to call

A bus stalls in the middle of E. Rodriguez Avenue while rescue personnel from the QCDRRMO and Barangay Damayan Lagi in Quezon City ferry stranded commuters and residents across the heavy flood caused by torrential rains brought by Typhoon #CarinaPH and the southwest monsoon on July 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) downgraded "Carina" from a super typhoon to a typhoon last night.

As of 4 a.m. today, "Carina" was spotted 465 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Hsinchu County, Taiwan.

It has maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 250 kph, and central pressure of 960 hPa.

With "Carina" bringing heavy rains and flooding in Manila and neighboring provinces, here are the emergency hotlines you may contact.

NATIONAL HOTLINE - 911

Quezon City - 122

UNTV - 911-86-88

METRO MANILA:

San Juan City 8238-43-33

Paranaque City 8829-09-22

Muntinlupa City 8925-43-51

Valenzuela City 8292-14-05 / 0915-2598376

Makati City 8870-11-91 / 8870-14-60

Caloocan (South) 8288-77-17

Caloocan (North) 8277-28-85

Mandaluyong City 8532-21-89 / 8532-24-02

Marikina City 8646-24-36 / 8646-24-26

Pasig City 8632-00-99

Pateros 8642-51-59

Manila 8927-13-35 / 8978-53-12

Taguig City 0917-550-3727

Pasay City 833-8512 / 8551-7777

RED CROSS:

Caloocan 8366-03-80

Paranaque 836-47-90

Mandaluyong 8571-98-94 / 8986-99-52

Manila 8527-21-61/527-35-95

Makati 8403-62-67 / 8403-58-26

Quezon City 0917-854-2956

Valenzuela 8432-02-73

RIZAL PROVINCE (Region 4A):

Tanay 655-17-73 local 253

Cardona 954-97-28/0915-612-6631

Teresa 0920-972-3731

San Mateo 781-68-20

Rodriguez 531-61-06

Angono 451-17-11

Morong 212-57-41/0926-691-4281

Antipolo 234-2676/734-2470

CAVITE PROVINCE (Region 4A):

Imus (046) 471-06-29/0998-8499635

Rosario (046) 432-05-26/0917-7936767

Silang (046) 414-37-76

Dasmarinas (046) 683-09-38/513-17-66

Tagaytay (046) 483-04-46/0927-8569979

RED CROSS (Cavite Area):

Cavite City (046) 431-05-62/484-62-66

Dasmarinas (046)402-62-67/0916-2450527

BATANGAS PROVINCE (Region 4A):

Rosario (043) 311-29-35/0917-5313884

Ibaan PNP (043) 311-73-44

Lipa Red Cross (043) 740-07-68

QUEZON PROVINCE (Region 4A):

Atimonan 0956-5523686/0908-9832111

Radio Freq: 147.150 MHz

Tiaong (042) 545-91-87/0912-2226895

Radio Freq.: 146.150 mhz

PNP (042) 545-91-66 / 0999-169-08-96

Fire. (042) 545-99-00 / 0915-603-42-90

Baler 0920-594-19-06/0918-6626169

Radio Freq.: 152.020 mhz

PNP 0908-526-40-29

Fire 0919-999-83-29

BULACAN PROVINCE:

Meycauayan Bulacan (044)323-04-04 / 0915-707-7929 / 0925-707-7929

Fire - (044)228-91-67 / 0922-210-3168

PNP - 0916-582-7475

Malolos Bulacan (044)760-51-60

PNP - (044)796-24-83 / 0933-610-4327

Red Cross - (044)662-59-22

Calumpit Bulacan (044)913-72-95 / 0923-401-4305 / 0916-390-3931

PNP - 0995-966-4427 / 0933-197-8736

Fire - (044)913-72-89 / 0925-522-5237

Hagonoy Bulacan (044)793-58-11 / 0925-885-5811

Baliuag Bulacan 0917-505-7827

Norzagaray Bulacan 0916-359-0233

Sta.Maria Bulacan 0925-773-7283

Bustos Bulacan (044)761-10-98

San Miguel Bulacan (044)762-10-20 / 0995-059-5054 / 0928-187-6784

