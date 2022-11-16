Over 37,000 runners attend the live return of 7-Eleven Run

For the first time in two years, 7-Eleven Run returned as a live, face-to-face event gathering running enthusiasts across the country. The two-day activity was attended by 37,000 runners from simultaneous events in Filinvest, Alabang in Manila, Cebu Business Park and SM City Davao Ecoland.

Grocery fun run through sampling booths and the chance to compete in an international race mark the fun run’s physical return

MANILA, Philippines — It’s a different kind of rush, running physical with the community once again, as leading convenience store chain 7-Eleven wrapped up the 10th edition of its 7-Eleven Run last September 24 and 25.

Participants from the nine distance categories—3km, 5km, 5km Buddy, 10km, 10km Buddy, 16km, 21km, 32km and 42km—took competitive strides on and off the track with 7-Eleven also treating everyone to a fun grocery run with freebies from its brand partners.

Recreational and professional runners alike were spotted enjoying the 30 sampling booths present at the event namely Selecta Cornetto, Pocari Sweat, Kopiko Lucky Day, Nature’s Spring, Gatorade, Summit, Del Monte Fit N Right, Le Minerale, Cali, C2, Coca-Cola, Absolute, Nova, Pepsi, Re Fresh, Cobra, Mountain Dew, Wilkins, Nutri Boost, Smart, CLiQQ and more.

Among the crowds were triathlete Nikko Huelgas and running and fitness icons Bubbles Paraiso and Noelle de Guzman. Through its return as a live event, the 7-Eleven Run was a chance to celebrate health, fitness, community and being able to enjoy fun runs physically—together—again.

Winners from the different categories were awarded medals and cash prizes ranging from P2,000 to P25,000.

Runners go international

This edition of the 7-Eleven Run is also a remarkable one for competitive runners as 7-Eleven is set to bring the top three male and female Filipino finishers from the 21km, 32km and 42km categories to an all-expense-paid international marathon in Asia. Apart from the cash prize and medal awarded during the event, the winners get a chance to represent the Philippines in the Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam International Marathon to be held on December 11.

Carrying the Philippine flag from the 21km event are Christine Hallasgo, Ruffa Sorongon, Nhea Ann Barcena for the female category and Prince Joey Lee, Jimboy Lugay and Roy Laudit for the male category.

Joining them are the dominant finishers from the 32km event: female category tops April Rose Diaz, Rosalyn Tadias and Jocelyn Elijeran and male leaders Arlan Arbois, Jerome Casinillo and Richard Salaño.

Completing the Philippine delegation from 7-Eleven are the elite finishers of the 42km event which include Judelyn Fann, Maricar Camacho and Stephanie Cadosale for the female category and Bryan Quiamco, Jerald Zabala and Florencio Lapiz for the male category.

“From its maiden edition in 2013 to the first simultaneous runs in 2018, up to the back-to-back virtual runs during the pandemic, we are glad to bring our community together, face-to-face, once again. This great comeback for the 7-Eleven Run 2022 would not be possible without the generous help from all of our partners and sponsors, and of course, all the participants who eagerly joined the resumption of our most popular 7-Eleven event,” said Jose Victor P. Paterno, president and chief executive officer of Philippine Seven Corp.

If you missed out on this year’s run, you may watch the livestream of the 7-Eleven Run 2022 on One Sports Official Facebook Page and YouTube Channel here, brought to you by TV5, the event’s official media partner.

To stay updated on the upcoming events from 7-Eleven., visit the official website at www.7-eleven.com.ph or follow its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/run711 and https://www.facebook.com/711philippines.