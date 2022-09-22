LG PuriCare AeroTower brings nature's pure breeze inside your home

MANILA, Philippines — For Filipinos, one of the most common fixtures you’ll see in every home is an electric fan. It’s not rare for every room to have at least one, even two in some cases.

It’s not surprising, given the fact that we live in a tropical country that’s hot and humid. However, over the past few years, the need for access to clean air has sprung up. Not just because of COVID-19, but with air pollution, household dust and pet hair and dander as well.

LG seeks to solve this problem with the introduction of the AeroTower, which leverages the South Korean brand’s PuriCare technology and combines it with a cooling fan.

In a recently concluded event at Living Innovations in BGC hosted by socialite and interior designer, Tessa Prieto, LG gave the first glimpse and a hands-on product demo of the AeroTower to select members of the media.

Sungjae Kim, LG PH’s managing director, was elated with the introduction of the new product to the local market. “This is a new favorite, as I feel that it captures the essence of the brand. It provides the perfect blend of form and function. It’s sleek, stylish and can hold its own among any artwork in any room. At the same time, it provides pure, clean air and cools you off according to your specific needs. What’s not to love?”

LG Product Manager Jave Enriquez highlighted the features and aesthetically pleasing design of the new AeroTower. Inspired by the Red Canyon, it is part appliance and part work of art, adding elegance to any space in your home or work. It gives three different airflows that fits to your liking.

There are 10 speed settings and virtually quieter than a library for only 23 decibels. It also tells you the air quality so you can breathe cool and pure, clean air.

The AeroTower can also be operated in three different ways—through manual touch control on the unit, through remote control and also using LG’s ThinQ app.

LG brought in influencers from all walks of life to share their thoughts on how the AeroTower is a direct upgrade to their home or work setup.

Architect and beauty queen, Shamcey Supsup-Lee, gushed how the AeroTower perfectly blends form and function. “Even if the AeroTower was just a fan or just an air-purifier, it can hold its own with any designer furniture or artwork on display. The mere fact that it works as both is astounding.”

LG brought in Dr. Jansen Calalan, a lifestyle medicine specialist, who talked about the importance of clean air. “Having access to clean air lowers the risk of respiratory issues and heart disease, improves cognitive health and of course, makes you happier overall.”

Actress and new mom Sofia Andres shared how LG’s multi filtration technology helps her feel safe as well. “The multi-filtration technology gives me assurance and peace of mind, that even with the comings and goings of my babies, both human and canine/feline, the whole family is safe.”

To close, Changsoo Jang, LG Air Solutions Product director says, “This product is the culmination of years of research and development with the end goal of making life better for every customer. The AeroTower, as well as this event itself, is just the first step towards the future. Together, we take each step forward together.”

For more information regarding the LG AirCare Complete System, visit www.lg.com/ph. You can purchase LG AeroTower at authorized LG dealers nationwide and in LG’s official flagship stores in Lazada and Shopee.