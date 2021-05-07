Mother's Day 2021: How Jolina Magdangal-Escueta takes care of family amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Jolina Magdangal is proving to be one third of TV's trio of momshies.

The actress has been juggling roles as talk show host of the popular morning show "Magandang Buhay" and as wife and mother to Rivermaya drummer Mark Escueta and their children, Pele and Vika.

Whenever one catches a glimpse of the former teen star banter with her co-hosts Karla Estrada and Melai Cantiveros, one would think that their daily exchange of laughs and comebacks was a sign of a less demanding day.

Let not one be mistaken as Jolina is one busy mom.

After her weekday morning show, she's taking care of her plants, a hobby she's picked up like most people, and making sure that her kids' homeschooling is going as smoothly as it can be.

“May times na busy sa Magandang Buhay pero 'pag walang taping, usually dito lang ako sa bahay with my family. May mga nagbago samin, tulad ng anak ko na nag-homeschool. We decided to do homeschooling kasi mas naging priority namin ang safety niya, and we want to experience 'yung pagiging hands-on din sa school niya,” Jolina shared.

She acknowledged the demand in her time but she still chooses to take on the challenge. "Masarap ang pakiramdam dahil anak namin 'yung tinuturuan namin at rewarding ang feeling 'pag natututo at malaki ang development.”

The mom of two has also become extra cautious this pandemic. “I must admit, may pagkapraning ako na baka 'yung makasalubong ko or 'yung kausap ko ay positive sa COVID-19. Dumami ang dala-dala kong gamit kasi ang dami kong disinfectant.”

Their health and hygiene habits are ingrained in their household. Her kids know the value of handwashing and carrying with them alcohol and wet wipes as well as wearing masks even inside the car. One house rule that she and husband Mark implemented was for their kids to stay in one room whenever either of them just came from the outside. The kids will have to wait for them to take their shower first before they get to be near her and Mark.

These precautions are second nature to Magdangal, who has always prioritized her and her family’s health. She said, “'Pag may nararamdamang masama ang anak ko kahit ano pa 'yan, binibigyan ko talaga ng pansin. May pagkapraning kasi ako sa mga sakit.”

Times may be tough, but Jolina has advice for everyone in the new normal: "Kung ano man ang nararamdaman nila, hindi sila nag-iisa. Laban lang nang laban lalo na para sa pamilya. Mas malaki tayo sa virus kaya 'wag natin papabayaan ang sarili natin.”