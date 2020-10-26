THE BUDGETARIAN
Free Webinar: How to cultivate a learning environment at home
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - October 26, 2020 - 8:00am

A psychologist, heads of schools and a homeschool "edupreneur" discuss the challenges besetting education in the country today especially in households and what parents and educators can do about them in the first of a series of free webinars by Philstar.com.

Watch it on Oct. 26, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Expect expert insights on:
- Unseen struggles of teachers and schools
- What parents tend to neglect in caring for school kids at home
- How to structure and balance kids’ academics with other activities

Featuring:

Fr. Aristotle Dy, SJ, PhD, president of Xavier School
Dr. Richie Parr, psychologist at MLAC Institute for Psychosocial Services
Edric Mendoza, chairman Homeschool Global
Joel Santos, president of Thames International

