REVIEW: One week use of this air purifier resulted to less sneezing, added peace of mind
Compact and elegant in terms of design, the LIFAair 350A can easily fit into small corners and complement any space or room.
Philstar.com/Norman Tan
REVIEW: One week use of this air purifier resulted to less sneezing, added peace of mind
Norman Tan (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Without doubt, staying indoors keeps us safe from getting the dreaded coronavirus disease. But unknown to most of us, we may also be breathing disease-causing bacteria inside our very homes, apart from other pollutants, allergens, dust and mites, and even harmful volatile organic compounds, or VOCs.

These are constant concerns for myself who has perennial allergy.

From a recent product review, an air purifier could be the solution, and it came at the right time when we are already facing more worries brought about by the pandemic.

Launched only in June in the Philippines due to the increasing demand for household air purifiers, the LIFAair 350A is compact and elegant in terms of design. It can easily fit into small corners and complement any space or room.

Offering superior results, the LIFAair 350A has Carbon + HEPA filter with certificates against H1N1 virus (diameter .1 microns). As the coronavirus diameter is .12 microns, it can also be filtered by LIFAair 350A.
Philstar.com/Norman Tan

More importantly, it does a good job of detecting impurities in the air and filtering it out. This is because the brand was founded in Helsinki, Finland in 1988 with a focus on improving indoor air quality. 

In 2015, the company expanded its business and launched a range of household products that utilize its advanced cleaning technology. The Smart Air Purifier Series is one of them.

Offering superior results, the LIFAair 350A has Carbon + HEPA filter with certificates against H1N1 virus (diameter .1 microns). As the coronavirus diameter is .12 microns, it can also be filtered by LIFAair 350A.

LIFAair 350A also comes with a real-time, smart-touch controller that not only connects to mobile devices via Bluetooth, but also monitors the air quality. It detects cleaning materials, food aromas, fragrances, and incense, even coming from the other room.

The LIFAair 350A also comes with a real-time, smart-touch controller.
Philstar.com/Norman Tan

As the monitor is detached from the unit itself and connected via Bluetooth, I could check and monitor the device at any height level I want. Most of the controls are done through the monitor, but the brand also has a mobile app so I can check the purifier from my phone.

Another feature of LIFAair 350A is that it automatically increases intensity depending on the air conditions detected by the monitor. However, it could sometimes be alarming when the air purifier shifts into high gear on its own.

Nonetheless, this is another layer of respiratory health and safety that's nice to have. It then automatically shuts off completely when the air quality reaches acceptable levels.

Do note that you have to choose between two air quality standards, China and US. Of the two, US standards are higher.

What I also liked about the air purifier is that it’s generally quiet so it can be left running for most of the day, if not 24 hours. We have indoor dogs, and they haven't been bothered at all by it.

According to its website, the brand’s concept is "Responsible for Every Breath," in which it aims to create high-quality breathing environment for every family. Trying out LIFAair 350A for just one week, I can say that I have already experienced improvement in the air that we breathe at home.

I have noticed much less sneezing in the mornings and less irritation in general.

Nonetheless, it's important to remind myself that an air purifier is not a one-stop solution to COVID-19. It's just another layer of protection. Conscious actions like hand washing and stringent, proper disinfection measures must still be maintained. 

 

For more information on the Lifa Air Purifier, visit the website here: https://lifaair.asia/. Those who are ready to make their purchase can message their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LIFAair.ph/.

