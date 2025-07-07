Comment to win vivo V50 Photography Masterclass with BJ Pascual

In this session, BJ will take you behind the scenes of his creative process from finding inspiration to executing the perfect shot using the vivo V50 as a powerful creative tool.

Get a chance to score a 50% discount on the vivo V50 too!

MANILA, Philippines — Dreaming of leveling up your photography? Now’s your chance! Join the exclusive vivo V50 Photography Masterclass with BJ Pascual and win a 50% discount on vivo phones just by commenting on vivo's Facebook post.

Learn from BJ Pascual

For over a decade, BJ Pascual has defined the visual language of Philippine fashion and culture, capturing the most iconic magazine covers and campaigns with his bold, creative eye. Now, he’s ready to share his secrets in an exclusive Masterclass designed to unlock your potential behind the lens.

In this session, BJ will take you behind the scenes of his creative process from finding inspiration to executing the perfect shot using the vivo V50 as a powerful creative tool.

The vivo V50, equipped with a 50MP ZEISS All Main Camera and ZEISS-powered features, will be at the center of this masterclass, showing how mobile photography has evolved into a serious platform for professional-quality portraits.

BJ will demonstrate how to harness the V50’s advanced imaging capabilities to create portraits with depth, clarity, and style, empowering you to turn everyday moments into stunning, magazine-worthy visuals.

Vibe with Nicole Cordoves

Hosting the event is Nicole Cordoves, a celebrated host, beauty queen and media personality known for her poise and energy.

With her signature grace, Nicole will guide the program's flow and serve as BJ's model, ensuring that every moment is both engaging and insightful.

How to join and win

vivo is rewarding early bird commenters with an exclusive 50% discount voucher, including a coveted chance to own the V50 at half the price.

Join by commenting on the official vivo Philippines Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1BY3WUX4VR/ for a chance to secure your slot. No limit to your entries. The more you comment, the higher your chances!

Here’s what winners can look forward to:

A 50% discount voucher, valid for up to two (2) vivo units per customer

Vouchers can be redeemed only at the vivo Concept Store, One Ayala, after attending the Masterclass

One lucky guest will be eligible to use the voucher on the vivo V50, determined on a first-come, first-served basis

Voucher is non-transferable, cannot be combined with other promotions, and is subject to availability

Why you shouldn't miss this

This is your moment to get up close with an industry icon, learn from his creative process, and witness the future of mobile photography in fashion come to life.

Whether you’re already creating or just beginning your journey behind the lens, the vivo V50 Photography Masterclass is the perfect place to be challenged, inspired and energized.

Slots are free, but extremely limited, so comment now to secure your place and your chance to win!

For more updates on this Masterclass and other creative events, be sure to follow vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, and visit the official vivo website.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.