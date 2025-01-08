Phone brand sets new world record for most phones simultaneously dropped

MANILA, Philippines — Electronics brand Honor set a new Guinness World Record for "The Most People Performing a Mobile Phone Drop Test Simultaneously" as participants literally dropped the brand's newest phone model.

264 individuals joined in dropping at the same time units of the Honor X9c 5G, which will be publicly available beginning January 10.

"A win for Honor is a win for the Filipinos. Prior to its launch, the toughest phone already has already set a Guinness World Record and this is a feat for everyone who supported us since day one," said Honor Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

The phones were dropped from shoulder level but the X9c 5G, with its all-angle triple defense feature that has an SGS 5-Star rating for drop resistance, is capable of working even after a two-meter or six-foot drop.

The new unit also has an IP65M rating, allowing it to be submerged up to 25 centimeters deep for a maximum of five minutes.

Some individuals who got the unit early also attempted boiling tests where the X9c 5G's heat resistance was tested by being placed in areas in temperatures as low as -40°C and as high as 70°C.

