6 tips on how to make the most of your mobile data

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 14, 2023 | 2:20pm
MANILA, Philippines — In this age of high-tech gadgets and mobile connectivity, your mobile data has to be on all the time. But if you keep it on all the time, you run the risk of running out of data. Then you have to load again because you rely on your phone’s mobile data connection for work, education, livelihood and, well, yes, entertainment and social media activity, too.

Understanding your data consumption can empower you to save and maximize mobile data usage. Here are six practical tips shared by Globe on how you can conserve your data so you can make the most of your browsing experience. 

1. Choose the best data promo for your purpose.

Telecommunications companies like Globe offer data promos designed for your needs and for your budget.

For example, if you are budget-conscious and want to make the most of your data for streaming, learning, earning and other activities, try the Go50 with 5GB data for all sites and unlimited all-net texts for P50, valid for three days.

2. Check how you use your mobile data.

Data usage is largely behavioral. If you are a heavy streamer, whether it be videos, music, or games, your data consumption will inevitably be higher than a recreational or casual user. Make sure you keep yourself in check when browsing.

3. Monitor your usage while video-streaming.

High-resolution videos in applications may lead to more data consumed. The higher the quality of the video, the more data it would likely require.

Make sure to adjust the video quality in apps like Facebook, YouTube, Netflix, Tiktok and Zoom to conserve data. 

4. Control your app updates.

Automatic app updates and other app activities may consume a significant amount of data. Turn on your phone’s Low Data Mode (Android) or Data Saver (iOS) to stop automatic app updates and other activities from using your mobile data.

5. Know your data limit.

Keep in mind that it is possible to exhaust all your data before the end of your promo period depending on usage.

Some customers might think that their data, such as 5GB under Go50 on GlobeOne, will last for three days, and are surprised when it gets fully consumed before the validity ends. You may keep track of your data usage using the GlobeOne app.

6. Know where to get help when you need it.

If you have concerns about data, you may access GlobeOne app and go to the Help section. 

"Putting our customers first, we recognize the importance of every megabyte of data, and more so, the value of the money they spend on it. We believe every byte matters! Actively listening to their browsing experiences forms a vital part of our service improvement. We hope that this information serves as a valuable tool for our customers, enabling them to make the most out of their data without any worries," said Aileen Burgos, head of Customer Experience, Globe.

