Sony releasing PS5 Pro in November

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese electronics company Sony officially announced its newest gaming console the PS5 Pro will hit the market this November.

In a blog post on the Playstation website written by Sony Interactive Entertainment's Platform Business Group chief Hideaki Nishino, the company confirmed the arrival of the PS5 Pro, four years since the original was launched.

According to Nishino, the PS5 Pro was developed "with deeply engaged players and game creators in mind" since many users asked for a console that runs higher fidelity graphics with smoother frame rates at 60FPS.

The changes include an upgraded Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) with 67% more Compute Units than the current model; 28% faster memory; up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay; and advanced ray tracing (doubling and sometimes tripling the speeds of the current model).

Sony is also introducing the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven upscaling PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, which uses machine learning-based technology to provide sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.

Additional enhancements including a new Game Boost, applicable to over 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games playable on the PS5 Pro and improves past games' performances; Enhanced Image Quality for select PS4 games; and Wi-Fi 7 wireless technology.

The PS5 Pro has the same height as the original PS5 and width as the current model to accommodate higher performance specs. Additionally, users can add an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive or swap out console covers once available.

Nishino shared that among the games to look forward to playing on the PS5 Pro are "Alan Wake 2," "Assassin’s Creed: Shadows," "Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth," "Gran Turismo 7," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Marvel’s Spider-Man 2," "Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart," "The Last of Us Part II Remastered," and several more.

The manufacturer's suggested retail price for the PS5 Pro is $699.99 or almost P39,500, including a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller, and a pre-installed Astro’s Playroom.

"Our PS5 journey would not be possible without the millions of players that have supported us through the years and have shared with us their love of gaming," said Nishino. "Whichever console option players choose, whether it's PS5 or PS5 Pro, we wish to bring everyone the very best gaming experience that fits their needs."

The PS5 Pro will be available for pre-order directly from the PlayStation website and participating retailers in territories where it isn't available beginning September 26, then for pre-order in other areas starting October 10.

