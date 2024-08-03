New Samsung phones feature upgraded AI capabilities

MANILA, Philippines — Korean electronics company Samsung is further advancing the artificial intelligence features of its new foldable phones for more convenient usage.

Samsung recently released the sixth versions of its Galaxy Z Flip and Fold series, both powered by the company's Galaxy AI technology.

With the upgraded artificial intelligence (AI), the new foldable phones should be easier to navigate with the Circle To Search feature for quicker Internet searches by just encircling things on the screen.

They also have Note Assist, which automatically formats, summarizes in bullet points, corrects, and translates notes on top of transcribing recordings done during notetaking.

Speaking of translations, the new Interpreter feature allows for real-time conversation with people speaking another language by hearing and reading translations on either end of the phone screens.

The Live Translate feature works in the same manner as it makes real-time audible translations during calls or lectures as well as writing the translations onscreen.

The new phones also encourage creativity with Portrait Studio, which can digitally alter photos into dive different image styles — Studio photo, Cartoon, Vintage, Watercolor, and Animation. The Sketch to Image feature, meanwhile, lets users draw on photos and Galaxy AI will generate the object in the picture.

Local telecommunications company Globe is partnering up with Samsung so that postpaid subscribers can have a chance to enjoy the new Galaxy Z Flip6 and/or Fold6.

"These devices serve as gateways to a more intelligent, more efficient lifestyle to drive productivity," said Globe's Vice President and Head of Consumer Mobile Business Darius Delgado. "Together with Globe’s flexible payment options and plans, we are making these groundbreaking technologies accessible to everyone."

These plans include the GPlan 1799, the GPlan 2499, and the new GPlan Plus, which offers the devices at discounted prices.

