ASUS Philippines introduces next-generation business laptops

The new models in the ASUS ExpertBook B5 series represents a significant leap forward in mobile productivity, empowering the modern professionals the power to work anywhere

MANILA, Philippines — ASUS Philippines announces the launch of its latest ultralight 14-inch and 16-inch laptops from the ASUS ExpertBook series, the ExpertBook B5 (B5404) and ExpertBook B5 (B5604). These refreshed models aim to provide Filipino professionals innovative technology and features designed to meet the modern experts’ needs.

The ExpertBook B5 laptops are equipped with the latest AI-ready Intel Core Ultra processors and optional NVIDIA graphics, enabling seamless multitasking and enhanced performance for various business applications.

With a focus on productivity, security and mobility, these laptops are tailored to empower professionals to work smarter and more efficiently, whether in the office or on the go.

“We are excited to introduce the ExpertBook B5 (B5404) and ExpertBook B5 (B5604) to the Philippine market,” said George Su, country manager of ASUS Philippines.

“These new models represent the next generation of business laptops, combining cutting-edge technology with enterprise-grade security and mobility features to meet the diverse needs of modern professionals.”

Modern solutions for the modern professional

Ready for every productivity need, the ExpertBook B5 series utilizes Intel’s newest AI architecture to deliver the best performance and cutting-edge security features. With the ExpertBook B5 series’ AI-powered camera enhancements and noise-cancelling capabilities, users can enjoy productive, uninterrupted meetings and optimized audiovisual experiences.

Designed for an expert’s peace of mind, the series also features enterprise-grade security and manageability—offering multiple login options, including fingerprint sensors and optional smart card readers—ensuring robust multi-factor authentication for enhanced data protection.

ASUS also provides comprehensive IT management solutions, such as the ASUS Endpoint Management Service (AEMS) and ASUS Pre-deployment Service (APDS), to simplify device management and ensure seamless remote-work experiences.

With smart multitasking in mind, embedded in the ExpertBook B5 (B5404) and ExpertBook B5 (B5604)’s ultralight all-metal chassis and military-grade durability is the capacity to withstand the rigors of mobile computing.

Long battery life, fast-charging technology and advanced connectivity options, including WiFi 7 and optional 4G LTE support, ensure that professionals can stay productive wherever they go.

Warranty eligibility

For sustainability, ASUS subjects these laptops to military-grade US MIL-STD-810H standards testing for exceptional durability. Users can also enjoy peace of mind with ASUS’ comprehensive 4A Quality and Service and free standard comprehensive warranty packages, covering always-on technical support, all-around coverage with three-year international warranty, accidental damage protection, preventive maintenance and optional premium add-ons.

Availability and pricing

The AI-ready ASUS ExpertBook B5 series will be available within March 2024. Talk to our Experts here to know more about these new ExpertBook laptops and see why these new product solutions are ready to keep up with the growing modern workforce.

For more information about the ExpertBook B5 series and other ASUS business solutions, visit the ASUS Business website and the ASUS Business Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by ASUS Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.