Fitness tip: 'Go to YouTube, instead of gyms'

MANILA, Philippines — "Watching YouTube fitness videos is a big help."

This is what Miss World-Philippines 2021 candidate Donna Marie Jan Balaoro said in a Slam Book interview when asked about her fitness regimen.

"I'm not fond of going to gyms. I just go to YouTube, bought a mat, and do the exercises myself. I don't have that much time to do workouts. But, if I did, watching YouTube fitness videos is a big help," said Donna Marie during the Sports Challenge of the Miss World-Philippines 2021 candidates at the Tyro Sorta shooting range in San Simon, Pampanga.

The Cavite province representative is one of the 45 aspirants who qualified after the organizers made a final cut over a month ago.

"I joined Miss World-Philippines 2021 not just for a remarkable experience but I also want to feel the excitement as I know this will change my life. I know, as a Filipina, I am very much aware of people who undergo body enhancements, like surgical procedures on their noses or faces. I am an advocate for people who want to better themselves and I tell them to be confident enough - with their faces and what God has given them. I'm a Pinay and aiming to represent the Philippines with how I look."

As to her fitness routine, this is what Donna Marie advises to young girls who want to follow in her footsteps.

"I made my fitness routine myself. You know your strengths, so you know what type of exercises fit you. YouTube is the answer, it's free! Use YouTube if you're aiming for something. Have faith in yourself, be confident! Having faith in everything you do will be a big help in the future."

The Sports Challenge is one of Miss World-Philippines' fast track elimination rounds where the winner automatically secures for herself a spot in the semi-final round. The lucky lady will be announced on Sunday, July 25, during the final show at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila. Catch the public broadcast over GMA-7's rainbow network at 10:15 p.m. and know who won this challenge and who ultimately gets the crown.

