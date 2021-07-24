







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  

                     

                        

                           
Fitness tip: 'Go to YouTube, instead of gyms'

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 10:34am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — "Watching YouTube fitness videos is a big help."



This is what Miss World-Philippines 2021 candidate Donna Marie Jan Balaoro said in a Slam Book interview when asked about her fitness regimen.



"I'm not fond of going to gyms. I just go to YouTube, bought a mat, and do the exercises myself. I don't have that much time to do workouts. But, if I did, watching YouTube fitness videos is a big help," said Donna Marie during the Sports Challenge of the Miss World-Philippines 2021 candidates at the Tyro Sorta shooting range in San Simon, Pampanga.



The Cavite province representative is one of the 45 aspirants who qualified after the organizers made a final cut over a month ago.



"I joined Miss World-Philippines 2021 not just for a remarkable experience but I also want to feel the excitement as I know this will change my life. I know, as a Filipina, I am very much aware of people who undergo body enhancements, like surgical procedures on their noses or faces. I am an advocate for people who want to better themselves and I tell them to be confident enough - with their faces and what God has given them. I'm a Pinay and aiming to represent the Philippines with how I look."



As to her fitness routine, this is what Donna Marie advises to young girls who want to follow in her footsteps.



"I made my fitness routine myself. You know your strengths, so you know what type of exercises fit you. YouTube is the answer, it's free! Use YouTube if you're aiming for something. Have faith in yourself, be confident! Having faith in everything you do will be a big help in the future."



The Sports Challenge is one of Miss World-Philippines' fast track elimination rounds where the winner automatically secures for herself a spot in the semi-final round. The lucky lady will be announced on Sunday, July 25, during the final show at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila. Catch the public broadcast over GMA-7's rainbow network at 10:15 p.m. and know who won this challenge and who ultimately gets the crown.



RELATED: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates meet the press, final show venue changed


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES
                                                      YOUTUBE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Stay fit by doing something fun
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Stay fit by doing something fun


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cebuana beauty Megan Deen Campbell shared what she does to stay fit and trim.

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why get a COVID-19 jab: Scientist Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winner explains
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Why get a COVID-19 jab: Scientist Binibining Pilipinas 2021 winner explains


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Hannah, a graduate of Applied Science in Forensic Studies, thanked the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) for acknowledging...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss World PH bet Emmanuelle Vera explains what a fitness regimen should be
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Miss World PH bet Emmanuelle Vera explains what a fitness regimen should be


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss World Philippines 2021 frontrunner Emmanuelle Vera shared with Philstar.com how to remain fit and healthy at your own...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 5 moments that show what happiness looks like for every Filipino
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
5 moments that show what happiness looks like for every Filipino


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Take a trip down memory lane with these moments that capture what simple happiness looks like to Filipinos. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Inside their bubbles: Are kids at home growing up happy and healthy amid pandemic?
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Inside their bubbles: Are kids at home growing up happy and healthy amid pandemic?


                              
                              

                              

                                 
1 day ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: What is Angel Locsin's 800-calorie diet?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
WATCH: What is Angel Locsin's 800-calorie diet?


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Such “very-low-calorie” diets, however, might lead to a lack of micronutrients that can cause fatigue, weakened...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with