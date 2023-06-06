^

Gadgets

vivo V27 5G showcased at Cyberzone Mobile Mania

Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 9:20am
vivo V27 5G showcased at Cyberzone Mobile Mania
Didge Gazzingan and Oliver Flavier of vivo shared how the brand has been leading and empowering the smartphone industry with game-changing innovations since 2016.
Photo Release

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — vivo showcased its latest V Series smartphone, the V27 5G, and its exclusive features during the launch of Cyberzone Mobile Mania last June 2 at SM North Edsa.

Didge Gazzingan and Oliver Flavier of vivo shared how the brand has been leading and empowering the smartphone industry with game-changing innovations since 2016.

During Tech Talk, Didge shared that vivo is the first brand to release some of the beloved smartphone innovations like the in-display fingerprint and Hi-Fi.

Not to mention, vivo is the only smartphone brand to have the color-changing feature and Aura Portrait Algorithm, which are exclusively available in vivo V27 5G, the Aura Portrait Master.

vivo V27 5G has a Photochromic Emerald Green back panel which changes color from light to dark green in seconds when exposed to ultraviolet or sunlight.

Meanwhile, the Aura Portrait Algorithm gives off a ring light effect for studio-quality portraits any time of the day.

These innovations are made possible through continuous research to cater to evolving technological needs and wants of consumers.

The Cyberzone Mobile Mania 2023 is an annual campaign of SM Cyberzone to empower Filipinos' digital experience.

Rocking vivo V27 5G's Aura Light

Event participants also tried and loved vivo V27 5G's Aura Light. Twenty-three-year-old Mark shared, “Napaka-unique ng design at hindi masakit sa mata ang light (It has the most unique design and the light is not harsh to the eyes).”

These two fellas, 30-year-old Icel and nine-year-old Astrid, also posed for pictures to show how their photos turned brighter and clearer with the Aura Light.

 

Get vivo V27 5G, the Aura Portrait Master, at the official website, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok shops, or vivo kiosks and concept stores nationwide.

Check out the vivo booth at Cyberzone Mobile Mania in different SM malls around the country until July 23 to get amazing deals and freebies.

GADGETS IN STYLE

VIVO TECH INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
vivo V27 5G showcased at Cyberzone Mobile Mania
Sponsored
44 minutes ago

vivo V27 5G showcased at Cyberzone Mobile Mania

44 minutes ago
vivo showcased its latest V Series smartphone, the V27 5G, and its exclusive features during the launch of Cyberzone Mobile...
Gadgets
fbtw
The Philippines ranks 27th in cybersecurity literacy
3 days ago

The Philippines ranks 27th in cybersecurity literacy

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Even at 27th place, the Philippines earned 66 points, a point higher than the global average. The country is behind Malaysia...
Gadgets
fbtw
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign
4 days ago

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
There’s a whole new and beautiful world out there in cyberspace. Where we used to rely on manual power, the Internet...
Gadgets
fbtw
Mainers had the best time at the &lsquo;Aura With Maine&rsquo; Event with vivo Philippines
Sponsored
4 days ago

Mainers had the best time at the ‘Aura With Maine’ Event with vivo Philippines

4 days ago
The 20 attendees of this super-exclusive fan meeting were the winners of vivo Philippines’ Instagram challenge where...
Gadgets
fbtw
L&rsquo;Oreal's new app can accurately show hair color result before application
Exclusive
4 days ago

L’Oreal's new app can accurately show hair color result before application

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
International beauty brand L’Oreal recently launched in the Philippines its new Inoa mobile app that enables its hairdressers...
Gadgets
fbtw
Win in games and in life with the ultra-fast Infinix NOTE 30 5G
Sponsored
7 days ago

Win in games and in life with the ultra-fast Infinix NOTE 30 5G

7 days ago
Just like video games, life can also have a series of “daily quests” that you need to accomplish to get through...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with