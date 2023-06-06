vivo V27 5G showcased at Cyberzone Mobile Mania

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — vivo showcased its latest V Series smartphone, the V27 5G, and its exclusive features during the launch of Cyberzone Mobile Mania last June 2 at SM North Edsa.

Didge Gazzingan and Oliver Flavier of vivo shared how the brand has been leading and empowering the smartphone industry with game-changing innovations since 2016.

During Tech Talk, Didge shared that vivo is the first brand to release some of the beloved smartphone innovations like the in-display fingerprint and Hi-Fi.

Not to mention, vivo is the only smartphone brand to have the color-changing feature and Aura Portrait Algorithm, which are exclusively available in vivo V27 5G, the Aura Portrait Master.

vivo V27 5G has a Photochromic Emerald Green back panel which changes color from light to dark green in seconds when exposed to ultraviolet or sunlight.

Meanwhile, the Aura Portrait Algorithm gives off a ring light effect for studio-quality portraits any time of the day.

These innovations are made possible through continuous research to cater to evolving technological needs and wants of consumers.

The Cyberzone Mobile Mania 2023 is an annual campaign of SM Cyberzone to empower Filipinos' digital experience.

Rocking vivo V27 5G's Aura Light

Event participants also tried and loved vivo V27 5G's Aura Light. Twenty-three-year-old Mark shared, “Napaka-unique ng design at hindi masakit sa mata ang light (It has the most unique design and the light is not harsh to the eyes).”

These two fellas, 30-year-old Icel and nine-year-old Astrid, also posed for pictures to show how their photos turned brighter and clearer with the Aura Light.

Get vivo V27 5G, the Aura Portrait Master, at the official website, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok shops, or vivo kiosks and concept stores nationwide.

Check out the vivo booth at Cyberzone Mobile Mania in different SM malls around the country until July 23 to get amazing deals and freebies.