This vivo phone will kickstart your career as a content creator

Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 5:43pm
Boasting a 50MP Eye AF Selfie Vlogging Camera and Aura Light Portrait System which allows you to have a compact photo studio with you anytime and anywhere, this phone will definitely take your photo and video quality to the next level! 
Level up your selfie game *in style* with the V27 5G phone

MANILA, Philippines — Raise your hands if you’re an aspiring influencer!

Whether you’re planning for a summer beach trip with friends or just planning to take a respite at home for the rest of the season, unleash your inner creative and grace your followers’ social media feeds like a true pro.

The first step is to know the value of a powerful smartphone and the big role it plays when you build your personal brand. Whether you want to be a part-time or full-time digital creator, the quality of your work will serve as your most important asset.

Enter: vivo V27 5G, the latest premium smartphone from vivo. Boasting a 50MP Eye AF Selfie Vlogging Camera and Aura Light Portrait System which allows you to have a compact photo studio with you anytime and anywhere, this phone will definitely take your photo and video quality to the next level! 

And it looks stylish, too!

With this phone’s enchanting Color-Changing Emerald Green Rear Glass that reflects a spectrum of brilliant colors under sunlight and other sources of UV light, you’ll be instantly adding a pop of color to your mirror selfies!

So, are you ready to embrace your content creator era? The vivo V27 5G phone will be your ultimate tool!

