Are you tougher than the HONOR X9a 5G? Get it now at P16,990 with free earbuds worth P3,999

Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 1:25pm
Are you tougher than the HONOR X9a 5G? Get it now at P16,990 with free earbuds worth P3,999
Packing a long-lasting battery into a compact body, the HONOR X9a 5G is the thinnest and lightest smartphone to allow up to 2-day use for a truly uninterrupted user experience.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — If you’re someone who is always dropping their phone “accidentally,” this new HONOR X9a 5G is perfect for you!

Their viral smash-and-drop challenge might have found its way to your timeline proving its superb durability and on January 19, the leading smart device provider officially launched it in the Philippines at P16,990—an impressive price for a flagship-like handset.

HONOR X9a 5G will hit stores on February 4 but is now available for pre-order from January 20 to February 3 where you can get a FREE HONOR Earbuds X3 Lite worth P3,999.

Packing a long-lasting battery into a compact body, the HONOR X9a 5G is the thinnest and lightest smartphone to allow up to 2-day use for a truly uninterrupted user experience.

Plus, with just 30 minutes of charging, the HONOR X9a 5G can deliver up to 12.5 hours of video streaming, sparing users from having to worry about their battery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PhilstarNews (@philstarnews)

HONOR X9a 5G is boasting a 64MP Super Triple Camera, inheriting the same iconic circular camera layout as HONOR’s flagship Magic Series line-up that features a symmetrical Matrix Star Ring camera design at the back, making premium smartphone design more accessible.

Supporting its premium OLED curved screen, HONOR X9a 5G is capable of displaying more colors with 10-bit or 1.07 billion colors achieving realistic photos and videos, and compared to other smartphones in the same price range.

Designed for a style-conscious audience, the HONOR X9a 5G is available in two stunning colors: Titanium Silver and Emerald Green.

Starting January 20 to February 3, the HONOR X9a 5G will be available to purchase via all HONOR kiosks and partner online stores LazadaShopee, Tiktok Shop and Home Credit.

HONOR fans can finally avail of the HONOR X9a 5G via Home Credit, for as low as P661 per month with insurance, P765 without insurance and on a 0% interest installment payment.

 

For more information and announcements, visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or follow HONOR on FacebookInstagram and TikTok.

Are you tougher than the HONOR X9a 5G? Get it now at P16,990 with free earbuds worth P3,999
Are you tougher than the HONOR X9a 5G? Get it now at P16,990 with free earbuds worth P3,999

HONOR X9a 5G will hit stores on February 4 but is now available for pre-order starting Jan. 20 to Feb. 3, 2023 where...
