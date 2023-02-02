ASUS no. 1 OLED Festival: Get up to 10% off on Vivobook, Zenbook devices until February 5

Enjoy free shipping nationwide and get a chance to win a Vivobook laptop when you purchase any ASUS OLED laptops through the ASUS Official Store on Shopee and Lazada.

ASUS fans can win a Vivobook 13 Slate OLED by purchasing any ASUS OLED laptops during the promo period

MANILA, Philippines — Kickstart your year and enjoy big discounts from the leading laptop brand in the Philippines, ASUS, during the no. 1 OLED Festival sale this 2.2.

Enjoy free shipping nationwide and get a chance to win a Vivobook laptop when you purchase any ASUS OLED laptops through the ASUS Official Store on Shopee and Lazada until February 5 only.

The lucky winner will be announced on February 10 through the official Facebook page of ASUS Philippines.

Your no. 1 Zenbook OLED technology

ASUS fans can get the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401) for only P83,695 from its original price of P87,995.

This versatile ultra-slim Zenbook boasts a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core Processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphics for a seamless and smooth laptop experience for work and entertainment. The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED also features ASUS’ 360-degree ErgoLift Hinge technology that lets you convert the device into whatever laptop mode you wish—laptop, stand, tent or anything in between.

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is designed to accompany you anytime and anywhere with its 14-inch 2.8K OLED display and large screen, perfect for users looking for a versatile and lightweight device while traveling.

Aside from the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401), other thin and light Zenbook devices like the Zenbook 13 OLED (UX325) and Zenbook 14 OLED (UM3402) are also part of the ASUS 2.2 no. 1 OLED Festival sale.

Wow The World with OLED and Performance

Both the Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) and Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED (TP3402) are perfect for your leisure time, whether for movies or for social media browsing with their 14.5-inch and 14-inch 2.8K OLED display.

These devices are designed to keep you entertained at your most convenient time. When it comes to performance, both laptops are equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel i7 Core Processor, making your daily laptop experience easier and faster.

Designed to improve the modern workflow, the Vivobook S 14X OLED features Intel Evo certification for fast-charging technology, all-day battery life, blazing-fast connectivity, instant wake and incredible performance. Both of these laptops produce true-to-life colors because it is Pantone Validated.

For added protection, the Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED has the ASUS Anti-bacterial Guard technology that kills 99% of bacterial inhibition in the laptop

The Vivobook S 14X OLED (S5402) and Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED (TP3402) have a pre-installed Microsoft Office for Home & Student. You may also enjoy a 1-month free Adobe Creative Cloud upon purchase. The Vivobook S 14X OLED and Vivobook S 14 OLED will have a discounted price of P71,295 and P71,245, respectively.

You may check out other discounted Vivobook laptops like the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300), Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K6500) and Vivobook 15X OLED (M1503) during the 2.2 no. 1 OLED Festival sale on Shopee and Lazada.

In addition to these amazing deals from ASUS, enjoy sitewide nationwide free shipping for both Shopee and Lazada, capped at P100.

To know more about the details, please check out ASUS Shopee, ROG Shopee and ASUS Lazada for these exclusive deals and discounts.