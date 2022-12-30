Smart Infinity introduces iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pro at Limited Edition exclusive trunk show

The trunk show, held at the Warehouse 17B of LaFuerza Compound in Makati City, showcased the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro with event day exclusive offers by Smart Infinity, complemented by fashion picks from various luxury brands, curated art objects, antiques and contemporary home accents.

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Infinity, the luxury postpaid brand of PLDT’s wireless unit Smart Communications, showcased the new iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro through Limited Edition, a curated luxe holiday trunk show, in partnership with Smart Infinity Collaborator Mia Borromeo, editor of Philippine Tatler Homes and Philippine Tatler Traveller.

The trunk show, held at the Warehouse 17B of LaFuerza Compound in Makati City, showcased the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro with event day exclusive offers by Smart Infinity, complemented by fashion picks from various luxury brands, curated art objects, antiques and contemporary home accents.

Smart Infinity Changemaker and Valdes Designs CEO Marga Valdes-Trinidad graciously welcomed guests and partners through video monitors strategically placed around the entire exquisite venue.

Photo Release Some of the items at the recent Limited Edition exclusive trunk show.

“With Smart, the aim is to empower Filipinos to do more, with no limitations, with no boundaries, allowing one to connect and explore the endless horizon of possibilities, where you can maximize your own capabilities to be catalysts of the change that you want to see,” Valdes-Trinidad said.

Smart Infinity prepared a lineup of exclusive offerings and raffle prizes featuring the latest Apple devices such AirPods, iPad mini, iPad Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro.

Richard Mathew Dimagiba, VP and head of postpaid marketing at Smart, said “We continue to broaden our portfolio of luxury brand partners for our members to enjoy infinite lifestyle experiences. This event is a marriage of the services and products that we can deliver and launch, and the lifestyle experience that we want to offer our subscribers.”

Photo Release The Smart Infinity team at the Limited Edition exclusive trunk show.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in a 6.7-inch all-screen OLED display and the iPhone 14 Pro comes in 6.1 inches. Both models boast of an A16 bionic chip, massive upgrades in user experience, and a pro-level 48MP camera for the most breathtaking detail, depth, and color in photos and videos.

Infinity members can get ahold of these exceptional devices through a variety of Smart Infinity Plans such as the Infinity Plan 5,000. To secure an iPhone 14 Pro (128GB), new Infinity members can opt for a one-time cash-out of Php26,000, or a monthly installment of Php1,100 for 24 months.

Those who are renewing their plan can either pay Php22,400 at one time or pay Php1,000 per month.

To get an iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB), new Infinity members can either do a one-time cash-out of Php32,800 or a monthly installment of Php1,400 for 24 months. Those who are renewing their plan can either pay Php29,000 in full or Php1,300 per month.

Smart Communications empowers subscribers to live their best lives with Smart, the Philippines’ first and only Fastest and Best Mobile Network as verified by Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analysis.

Make the most of what the latest iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro devices have to offer through Smart Infinity, Smart’s luxury postpaid service. To learn more, visit https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/infinity and follow @smartinfinity on Instagram.